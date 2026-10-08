PureBasic 6.50 beta 2 est disponible sur votre compte

Added: Brand new cross-platform help viewer created by pf-shadoko, big thanks to him !

Added: #PB_Canvas_NoTabNavigation to CanvasGadget() to be able to handle tab and shift+tab keys

Added: SpriteVectorOutput() and TextureVectorOutput() with #PB_Texture_Overwrite flag support for faster dynamic access

Added: #PB_Texture_Overwrite flag support for SpriteOutput() and TextureOutput()

Optimized: 3D 'Main' and 'Terrain' directory is no more needed for shadows and can be fully removed

Optimized: Realtime shadows and skeleton animations are now much faster in 3D engine.

Updated: OGRE engine to lastest 14.6 version

2026-10-08: beta 2 is out, with a few bug fixes (haha) and a some exciting news:About the new help viewer:It adopts the IDE color theme, can view and run the examples snippet directly in the IDE, can display help from user libraries etc. It uses WebView for display, and works on all platforms the same way (bye bye CHM !).Pf-Shadoko will probably weight-in to explain all that in details.About the 3D engine:With the lastest fixes, it should be on par with pre-6.20 version, while bringing all new stuffs from new OGRE version. Don't hesitate to test to see if it delivers as expected !About Patreon, thanks a lot to everyone who jumped in !