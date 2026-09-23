PureBasic 6.50 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Hi Folks !
This release is a bit special, as it's the first one where we really use AI assisted coding to do it. After a long setup to explain to Claude how to work with the PureBasic source tree and VM, the result is really amazing ! just check out what was done in a few days of work:
So far, the AI was also used to check the whole commandsets for security flaws and bugs for all OS. It raised and fixed a lot of stuffs, so please be careful it could have some regressions. It was also used to update all third party libraries to lastest version which is usually a daunting work to do manually. This step will be done now before any new PureBasic releases, so all dependencies should stay up-to-date.
And as a bonus, we got even an automatic dark mode website for https://www.purebasic.com !
Which brings me to something else: if I could get one full week day fully working on PureBasic, I guess the improvement would be tenfolds, on compiler side as well as on library side. So I will try an experiment here with a new Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/PureBasicDevelopment. If we get to the milestone I will reduce my daily work from 5 to 4 days a week to get a full blown day for PureBasic ! Many of you already help with donations so this is another way to contribute but with a much more real PureBasic improvements.
Have fun,
The Fantaisie Software Team
This release is a bit special, as it's the first one where we really use AI assisted coding to do it. After a long setup to explain to Claude how to work with the PureBasic source tree and VM, the result is really amazing ! just check out what was done in a few days of work:
- Added: Per monitor auto DPI scaling for Windows 10+ window and gadgets !
- Added: ExtractArray(), JoinArray(), ExtractList(), JoinList()
- Added: WindowResolutionX(), WindowResolutionY(),WindowScaledX(), WindowScaledY(), WindowUnscaledX(), WindowUnscaledY()
- Added: XmlDialogGadget() to have the XML dialog features into a container gadget.
- Added: WebViewGadget() for QT subsystem (except for Raspberry ARM32)
- Added: WebP image support for decoding and encoding
- Added: UseOSImageDecoder() and UseOSImageEncoder() to load and save images using native plugins
- Added: EncodeSound() and SaveSound() to save sounds using natives plugins
- Added: UseMP3SoundDecoder() to enable MP3 loading and saving
- Added: UseOpusSoundDecoder() to enable Opus loading and saving
- Added: DisableGadgetRedraw() for faster insert item on ListIconGadget(), ListViewGadget(), ComboboxGadget() (mainly for Windows)
- Added: Resize mode for DrawImage() to have raw or smooth resize.
- Added: #PB_Window_Modal flag to OpenWindow() to disable the undelying window.
- Added: #PB_Packer_Xz support to Packer library.
- Added: Long filename support for Windows (using \\?\ and without explicit \\?\) for all file related commands.
- Added: #PB_Editor_Centered flag to EditorGadget()
- Added: #PB_All for RemoveGadgetColumns to explorerListGadget as well for consistency
- Added: a special doc page which list all the PureBasic third dependencies and their versions
- Updated: libjpeg is now replaced by libjpeg-turbo which is much faster.
- Updated: PCRE1 library is obsolete and now replaced by PCRE2.
- Updated: all static dependencies to latest version !
- Fixed: a lot of library bugs, many more unit tests created to avoid regression and catch OS discrepencies.
So far, the AI was also used to check the whole commandsets for security flaws and bugs for all OS. It raised and fixed a lot of stuffs, so please be careful it could have some regressions. It was also used to update all third party libraries to lastest version which is usually a daunting work to do manually. This step will be done now before any new PureBasic releases, so all dependencies should stay up-to-date.
And as a bonus, we got even an automatic dark mode website for https://www.purebasic.com !
Which brings me to something else: if I could get one full week day fully working on PureBasic, I guess the improvement would be tenfolds, on compiler side as well as on library side. So I will try an experiment here with a new Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/PureBasicDevelopment. If we get to the milestone I will reduce my daily work from 5 to 4 days a week to get a full blown day for PureBasic ! Many of you already help with donations so this is another way to contribute but with a much more real PureBasic improvements.
Have fun,
The Fantaisie Software Team
UseOSImageDecoder() is using the built-in OS decoder so the exe footprint is low. PNG/jpg are supported by all OS.
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