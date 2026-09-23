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PureBasic 6.50 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Le , par comtois
5 commentaires

258PARTAGES

4  0 
Hi Folks !

This release is a bit special, as it's the first one where we really use AI assisted coding to do it. After a long setup to explain to Claude how to work with the PureBasic source tree and VM, the result is really amazing ! just check out what was done in a few days of work:

  • Added: Per monitor auto DPI scaling for Windows 10+ window and gadgets !
  • Added: ExtractArray(), JoinArray(), ExtractList(), JoinList()
  • Added: WindowResolutionX(), WindowResolutionY(),WindowScaledX(), WindowScaledY(), WindowUnscaledX(), WindowUnscaledY()
  • Added: XmlDialogGadget() to have the XML dialog features into a container gadget.
  • Added: WebViewGadget() for QT subsystem (except for Raspberry ARM32)
  • Added: WebP image support for decoding and encoding
  • Added: UseOSImageDecoder() and UseOSImageEncoder() to load and save images using native plugins
  • Added: EncodeSound() and SaveSound() to save sounds using natives plugins
  • Added: UseMP3SoundDecoder() to enable MP3 loading and saving
  • Added: UseOpusSoundDecoder() to enable Opus loading and saving
  • Added: DisableGadgetRedraw() for faster insert item on ListIconGadget(), ListViewGadget(), ComboboxGadget() (mainly for Windows)
  • Added: Resize mode for DrawImage() to have raw or smooth resize.
  • Added: #PB_Window_Modal flag to OpenWindow() to disable the undelying window.
  • Added: #PB_Packer_Xz support to Packer library.
  • Added: Long filename support for Windows (using \\?\ and without explicit \\?\) for all file related commands.
  • Added: #PB_Editor_Centered flag to EditorGadget()
  • Added: #PB_All for RemoveGadgetColumns to explorerListGadget as well for consistency
  • Added: a special doc page which list all the PureBasic third dependencies and their versions
  • Updated: libjpeg is now replaced by libjpeg-turbo which is much faster.
  • Updated: PCRE1 library is obsolete and now replaced by PCRE2.
  • Updated: all static dependencies to latest version !
  • Fixed: a lot of library bugs, many more unit tests created to avoid regression and catch OS discrepencies.


So far, the AI was also used to check the whole commandsets for security flaws and bugs for all OS. It raised and fixed a lot of stuffs, so please be careful it could have some regressions. It was also used to update all third party libraries to lastest version which is usually a daunting work to do manually. This step will be done now before any new PureBasic releases, so all dependencies should stay up-to-date.

And as a bonus, we got even an automatic dark mode website for https://www.purebasic.com !

Which brings me to something else: if I could get one full week day fully working on PureBasic, I guess the improvement would be tenfolds, on compiler side as well as on library side. So I will try an experiment here with a new Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/PureBasicDevelopment. If we get to the milestone I will reduce my daily work from 5 to 4 days a week to get a full blown day for PureBasic ! Many of you already help with donations so this is another way to contribute but with a much more real PureBasic improvements.

Have fun,

The Fantaisie Software Team
UseOSImageDecoder() is using the built-in OS decoder so the exe footprint is low. PNG/jpg are supported by all OS.
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comtois
Avatar de comtois
Responsable Purebasic https://www.developpez.com
Le 23/09/2026 à 15:24
Un utilisateur a repéré un ajout non listé ci-dessus, un oubli de Fred

Glad to see that WEBP images are now supported !
UseWebPImageDecoder()
UseWebPImageEncoder()
#PB_ImagePlugin_WEBP
0  0 
comtois
Avatar de comtois
Responsable Purebasic https://www.developpez.com
Le 23/09/2026 à 16:09
Certains s'inquiètent de l'utilisation de l'IA pour PureBasic, d'autres demandent plus d'infos, alors ci-dessous la réponse de Fred :

Pour ceux qui s'inquiètent :
It's impossible to keep PB AI free: Windows, Linux and macOS where PB is running all use AI for dev and bug fixes. Almost all third parties libraries we use in PB (and we use a lot) have now AI patches and new features in it. AI is here and becoming as common as an IDE for coding, just another tool in the toolbox.
Pour ceux qui demandent plus d'infos :
Indeed, it's not vibe-coded. AI is just an assistant to help with repetitive tasks like updating the dependencies, integrating third party libraries, launching automated testing, bug fixing. All these stuffs I was already doing manually so there is nothing new under the sun here, it's just done faster. Everything is manually reviewed and tested before integrating the PureBasic source tree, so the quality is still the same.

About bug fixing, of course it provides the fix as well, but again nothing I couldn't do manually. Spotting the issue is actually the hard part and AI are very good at it (just look at Windows latest patch with more than 1000 bug fixes, last year it was only a dozen for the same months). Basically it's used everywhere to strengthen the code and it's a good thing.

That said, I don't want this thread to be pro or con AI stuff, I'm just honestly sharing my current workflow which gives a big boost to PureBasic.
0  0 
comtois
Avatar de comtois
Responsable Purebasic https://www.developpez.com
Le 30/09/2026 à 17:48
Un autre utilisateur a repéré d'autres ajouts oublié par Fred
I just saw, there are many new functions for Arrays and List:
ExtractArray(), JoinArray(), ExtractList(), JoinList()
0  0 

 