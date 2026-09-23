PureBasic 6.50 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Indeed, it's not vibe-coded. AI is just an assistant to help with repetitive tasks like updating the dependencies, integrating third party libraries, launching automated testing, bug fixing. All these stuffs I was already doing manually so there is nothing new under the sun here, it's just done faster. Everything is manually reviewed and tested before integrating the PureBasic source tree, so the quality is still the same.About bug fixing, of course it provides the fix as well, but again nothing I couldn't do manually. Spotting the issue is actually the hard part and AI are very good at it (just look at Windows latest patch with more than 1000 bug fixes, last year it was only a dozen for the same months). Basically it's used everywhere to strengthen the code and it's a good thing.That said, I don't want this thread to be pro or con AI stuff, I'm just honestly sharing my current workflow which gives a big boost to PureBasic.