SpiderBasic 3.30 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Hi folks,
Here is the new 3.30 beta version of SpiderBasic introducing a nice new feature we wanted to implement since a while: async/await support. What does it means for you ? Less callbacks ! The commands can finally wait for there execution to finish and you can code in a more linear fashion.
For example, using the OpenFileRequester() to display a local image was looking like that:
Here is the new 3.30 beta version of SpiderBasic introducing a nice new feature we wanted to implement since a while: async/await support. What does it means for you ? Less callbacks ! The commands can finally wait for there execution to finish and you can code in a more linear fashion.
For example, using the OpenFileRequester() to display a local image was looking like that:
|Code :
|Sélectionner tout
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Procedure Loaded(Type, Filename$, ObjectId) Static x = 200, y = 200 OpenWindow(#PB_Any, x, y, 300, 300, Filename$, #PB_Window_TitleBar | #PB_Window_SizeGadget) ImageGadget(#PB_Any, 0, 0, ImageWidth(ObjectId), ImageHeight(ObjectId), ImageID(ObjectId)) ; Shift the next opened window ; x + 40 y + 40 EndProcedure Procedure LoadingError(Type, Filename$) Debug Filename$ + ": loading error" EndProcedure Procedure RequesterSuccess() ; Process all the selected filename ; While NextSelectedFile() LoadImage(#PB_Any, SelectedFileID(), #PB_LocalFile) ; when using #PB_LocalFile, all files selected with OpenFileRequester() are directly available Filename$ = SelectedFileName() Wend EndProcedure Procedure ButtonEvent() OpenFileRequester("image/*", @RequesterSuccess(), #PB_Requester_MultiSelection) EndProcedure OpenWindow(0, 100, 100, 200, 45, "Image viewer", #PB_Window_TitleBar) ButtonGadget(0, 10, 10, 180, 25, "Open local image...") BindGadgetEvent(0, @ButtonEvent()) ; Register the loading event before calling any resource load command BindEvent(#PB_Event_Loading, @Loaded()) BindEvent(#PB_Event_LoadingError, @LoadingError())
Now, the same code using async under the loop makes the code easier to follow and more PureBasic-like
|Code :
|Sélectionner tout
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Procedure ButtonEvent() x = 200 y = 200 Filename$ = OpenFileRequester("image/*", #PB_Requester_MultiSelection) ; Process all the selected filename ; While Filename$ Image = LoadImage(#PB_Any, Filename$, #PB_LocalFile) ; when using #PB_LocalFile, all files selected with OpenFileRequester() are directly available If Image OpenWindow(#PB_Any, x, y, 300, 300, Filename$, #PB_Window_TitleBar | #PB_Window_SizeGadget) ImageGadget(#PB_Any, 0, 0, ImageWidth(Image), ImageHeight(Image), ImageID(Image)) ; Shift the next opened window ; x + 40 y + 40 EndIf Filename$ = NextSelectedFilename() Wend EndProcedure OpenWindow(0, 100, 100, 200, 45, "Image viewer", #PB_Window_TitleBar) ButtonGadget(0, 10, 10, 180, 25, "Open local images...") BindGadgetEvent(0, @ButtonEvent())
This is early work on this and if it works well it be done for the whole commandset. I tested on cordova and it works as expected, but feel free to test and see if it is OK.
The modified affected commands which now uses await:
That means that these commands doesn't need a callback anymore and will returns the result directly when the processing is done, actually blocking the program flow.
Here is the change list for this version:
Have fun !
The Fantaisie Software team
The modified affected commands which now uses await:
- CaptureImage()
- CloseFile()
- CopyFile()
- CreateDirectory()
- DeleteDirectory()
- DeleteFile()
- ExamineDirectory()
- FetchData()
- FileSize()
- GetFileAttributes()
- GetFileDate()
- HTTPRequest()
- LoadImage()
- LoadJSON()
- LoadScript()
- LoadSound()
- LoadSprite()
- LoadXML()
- OpenFileRequester()
- ReadFile()
- RequestFileSystem()
- SetCurrentDirectory()
That means that these commands doesn't need a callback anymore and will returns the result directly when the processing is done, actually blocking the program flow.
Here is the change list for this version:
- Added: async/await support for most of the commands, callbacks are now optionals and program flow easier to follow !
- Added: FileSystem library to easily act on local files (iOS, Android only)
- Added: Preference library using local storage based on Peter's work (Thanks ! https://github.com/spiderbytes/Preferences)
- Added: CaptureImage() to get an image from the camera (iOS, Android only)
- Added: CreatePasswordHash() and VerifyPasswordHash() based on bcrypt
- Optimized: Splitted the system library to not have all cordova libs included when using a single command
- Optimized: Android app creation should be much faster on Windows
- Changed: NextSelectedFile() to NextSelectedFileName()
- Removed SelectedFileName() and SelectedFileID()
Have fun !
The Fantaisie Software team
Vous avez lu gratuitement 99 articles depuis plus d'un an.
Soutenez le club developpez.com en souscrivant un abonnement pour que nous puissions continuer à vous proposer des publications.
Soutenez le club developpez.com en souscrivant un abonnement pour que nous puissions continuer à vous proposer des publications.