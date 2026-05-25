SpiderBasic 3.30 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

CaptureImage()

CloseFile()

CopyFile()

CreateDirectory()

DeleteDirectory()

DeleteFile()

ExamineDirectory()

FetchData()

FileSize()

GetFileAttributes()

GetFileDate()

HTTPRequest()

LoadImage()

LoadJSON()

LoadScript()

LoadSound()

LoadSprite()

LoadXML()

OpenFileRequester()

ReadFile()

RequestFileSystem()

SetCurrentDirectory()

Added: async/await support for most of the commands, callbacks are now optionals and program flow easier to follow !

Added: FileSystem library to easily act on local files (iOS, Android only)

Added: Preference library using local storage based on Peter's work (Thanks ! https://github.com/spiderbytes/Preferences)

Added: CaptureImage() to get an image from the camera (iOS, Android only)

Added: CreatePasswordHash() and VerifyPasswordHash() based on bcrypt

Optimized: Splitted the system library to not have all cordova libs included when using a single command

Optimized: Android app creation should be much faster on Windows

Changed: NextSelectedFile() to NextSelectedFileName()

Removed SelectedFileName() and SelectedFileID()

This is early work on this and if it works well it be done for the whole commandset. I tested on cordova and it works as expected, but feel free to test and see if it is OK.The modified affected commands which now uses await:That means that these commands doesn't need a callback anymore and will returns the result directly when the processing is done, actually blocking the program flow.Here is the change list for this version:Have fun !The Fantaisie Software team