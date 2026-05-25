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SpiderBasic 3.30 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Le , par comtois
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Je ne traduis pas, votre anglais est meilleur que le mien.

Hi folks,

Here is the new 3.30 beta version of SpiderBasic introducing a nice new feature we wanted to implement since a while: async/await support. What does it means for you ? Less callbacks ! The commands can finally wait for there execution to finish and you can code in a more linear fashion.

For example, using the OpenFileRequester() to display a local image was looking like that:
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Procedure Loaded(Type, Filename$, ObjectId)
  Static x = 200, y = 200
  
  OpenWindow(#PB_Any, x, y, 300, 300, Filename$, #PB_Window_TitleBar | #PB_Window_SizeGadget)
    ImageGadget(#PB_Any, 0, 0, ImageWidth(ObjectId), ImageHeight(ObjectId), ImageID(ObjectId))
    
  ; Shift the next opened window
  ;
  x + 40 
  y + 40
EndProcedure


Procedure LoadingError(Type, Filename$)
  Debug Filename$ + ": loading error"
EndProcedure

 
Procedure RequesterSuccess()
  
  ; Process all the selected filename
  ;
  While NextSelectedFile()
    LoadImage(#PB_Any, SelectedFileID(), #PB_LocalFile) ; when using #PB_LocalFile, all files selected with OpenFileRequester() are directly available
    Filename$ = SelectedFileName()
  Wend
  
EndProcedure

Procedure ButtonEvent()
  OpenFileRequester("image/*", @RequesterSuccess(), #PB_Requester_MultiSelection)
EndProcedure


OpenWindow(0, 100, 100, 200, 45, "Image viewer", #PB_Window_TitleBar)
ButtonGadget(0, 10, 10, 180, 25, "Open local image...")
BindGadgetEvent(0, @ButtonEvent())

; Register the loading event before calling any resource load command
BindEvent(#PB_Event_Loading, @Loaded())
BindEvent(#PB_Event_LoadingError, @LoadingError())
Now, the same code using async under the loop makes the code easier to follow and more PureBasic-like
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Procedure ButtonEvent()
  x = 200
  y = 200
  
  Filename$ = OpenFileRequester("image/*", #PB_Requester_MultiSelection)
  
  ; Process all the selected filename
  ;
  While Filename$
    Image = LoadImage(#PB_Any, Filename$, #PB_LocalFile) ; when using #PB_LocalFile, all files selected with OpenFileRequester() are directly available
    If Image
        
      OpenWindow(#PB_Any, x, y, 300, 300, Filename$, #PB_Window_TitleBar | #PB_Window_SizeGadget)
        ImageGadget(#PB_Any, 0, 0, ImageWidth(Image), ImageHeight(Image), ImageID(Image))
    
      ; Shift the next opened window
      ;
      x + 40 
      y + 40
    EndIf
    
    Filename$ = NextSelectedFilename()
  Wend
EndProcedure

OpenWindow(0, 100, 100, 200, 45, "Image viewer", #PB_Window_TitleBar)
ButtonGadget(0, 10, 10, 180, 25, "Open local images...")
BindGadgetEvent(0, @ButtonEvent())
This is early work on this and if it works well it be done for the whole commandset. I tested on cordova and it works as expected, but feel free to test and see if it is OK.

The modified affected commands which now uses await:

  • CaptureImage()
  • CloseFile()
  • CopyFile()
  • CreateDirectory()
  • DeleteDirectory()
  • DeleteFile()
  • ExamineDirectory()
  • FetchData()
  • FileSize()
  • GetFileAttributes()
  • GetFileDate()
  • HTTPRequest()
  • LoadImage()
  • LoadJSON()
  • LoadScript()
  • LoadSound()
  • LoadSprite()
  • LoadXML()
  • OpenFileRequester()
  • ReadFile()
  • RequestFileSystem()
  • SetCurrentDirectory()


That means that these commands doesn't need a callback anymore and will returns the result directly when the processing is done, actually blocking the program flow.

Here is the change list for this version:

  • Added: async/await support for most of the commands, callbacks are now optionals and program flow easier to follow !
  • Added: FileSystem library to easily act on local files (iOS, Android only)
  • Added: Preference library using local storage based on Peter's work (Thanks ! https://github.com/spiderbytes/Preferences)
  • Added: CaptureImage() to get an image from the camera (iOS, Android only)
  • Added: CreatePasswordHash() and VerifyPasswordHash() based on bcrypt
  • Optimized: Splitted the system library to not have all cordova libs included when using a single command
  • Optimized: Android app creation should be much faster on Windows
  • Changed: NextSelectedFile() to NextSelectedFileName()
  • Removed SelectedFileName() and SelectedFileID()


Have fun !

The Fantaisie Software team
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