PureBasic 6.40 beta 5 est disponible sur votre compte

2026-03-27: beta 5 is out, with updated doc (thanks Andre and Mesa !) and all the community PR ! Also all the requested API constants and structure have been added (https://www.purebasic.fr/english/viewtopic.php?t=64838). Don't hesitate to test as it could be the last beta before the final release !
Community improvements
Added: Sort arrays, lists, and maps in variableViewer https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/342
Added: Sort and Filter Project Files https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/341
Added: Detect elementaryOS file manager "Files" https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/350
Added: Support for explicit gadget IDs & explicit window IDs in the PureBasic Form Designer https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/347
Community fixes
Fixed: IDE tab moving on new MacOS https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/356
Fixed: FontRequester() missing args so Style is passed in correctly https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/352
Fixed: The IDE is no longer closed when an open file is overwritten https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/345
Optimized: Less resize on splitters changes https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/346
Community improvements
Added: Sort arrays, lists, and maps in variableViewer https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/342
Added: Sort and Filter Project Files https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/341
Added: Detect elementaryOS file manager "Files" https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/350
Added: Support for explicit gadget IDs & explicit window IDs in the PureBasic Form Designer https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/347
Community fixes
Fixed: IDE tab moving on new MacOS https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/356
Fixed: FontRequester() missing args so Style is passed in correctly https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/352
Fixed: The IDE is no longer closed when an open file is overwritten https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/345
Optimized: Less resize on splitters changes https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... c/pull/346
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