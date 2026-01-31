PureBasic 6.40 alpha 3 est disponible sur votre compte

2026-01-31: alpha 3 is available for Windows x64 ! A few more bugs has been fixed, and a new StringBuilder library has been added for very fast string concatenation ! Here is a small example:
Don't hesitate to test this version if you can as we believe it's ready for larger tests.
|Code :
|Sélectionner tout
1
2
3
4
5
6
a$ = "Hello, World !" CreateStringBuilder(0, 64000) For l = 1 To 2000 AppendStringBuilderString(0, a$) Next b$ = FinishStringBuilder(0)
