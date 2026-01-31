IdentifiantMot de passe
PureBasic 6.40 alpha 3 est disponible sur votre compte

Comme d'habitude, je ne traduis pas votre anglais est meilleur que le mien.
2026-01-31: alpha 3 is available for Windows x64 ! A few more bugs has been fixed, and a new StringBuilder library has been added for very fast string concatenation ! Here is a small example:

Code : Sélectionner tout 
1
2
3
4
5
6
a$ = "Hello, World !"
CreateStringBuilder(0, 64000)
For l = 1 To 2000
  AppendStringBuilderString(0, a$)
Next
b$ = FinishStringBuilder(0)

Don't hesitate to test this version if you can as we believe it's ready for larger tests.
