Procedure.s a(a$, b$) a$ = "-"+a$ ; Here, the a$ will be duplicated at procedure start, as it's modified. ProcedureReturn UCase(a$) + LCase(b$) EndProcedure Procedure.s a(a$, b$) *Cursor = @a$ ; Will also be duplicated as getting the pointer allow modification ProcedureReturn UCase(a$) + LCase(b$) EndProcedure