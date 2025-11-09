IdentifiantMot de passe
SpiderBasic 3.20 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Le
0 commentaire

0PARTAGES

4  0 
Hello everyone,

A new beta is available which includes a full rework of the vector drawing lib (based on pf-shadoko work) and some interesting new features:

  • Added: Fully reworked the VectorDrawing library to be much faster than before
  • Added: PdfVectorOutput(), ExportPdf(), ExportPdfMemory() to easily create PDF
  • Added: SvgVectorOutput(), ExportSvg(), ExportSvgMemory() to easily create SVG
  • Added: RemoveMobileItem() and ClearMobileItems() for ListMobile()
  • Added: MobileTheme() to dynamically switch the mobile libary theme from light to dark
  • Added: IsDarkMode() to detect if the device is default theme is dark or bright.
  • Added: #PB_Event_ColorSchemeChanged event to detect switch between dark and bright mode.
  • Added: CenterX/Y param for VectorSourceCircularGradient()
  • Added: ClipPath(), FlipCoordinatesX(), FlipCoordinatesY(), VectorSourceImage(), IsInsideStroke()
  • Added: #PB_Path_Winding mode for FillPath() and oddeven as well
  • Removed: PathBoundX(), PathBoundY(), PathBoundWidth(), PathBoundHeight()
Source de l'information
