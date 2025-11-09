SpiderBasic 3.20 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Hello everyone,
A new beta is available which includes a full rework of the vector drawing lib (based on pf-shadoko work) and some interesting new features:
- Added: Fully reworked the VectorDrawing library to be much faster than before
- Added: PdfVectorOutput(), ExportPdf(), ExportPdfMemory() to easily create PDF
- Added: SvgVectorOutput(), ExportSvg(), ExportSvgMemory() to easily create SVG
- Added: RemoveMobileItem() and ClearMobileItems() for ListMobile()
- Added: MobileTheme() to dynamically switch the mobile libary theme from light to dark
- Added: IsDarkMode() to detect if the device is default theme is dark or bright.
- Added: #PB_Event_ColorSchemeChanged event to detect switch between dark and bright mode.
- Added: CenterX/Y param for VectorSourceCircularGradient()
- Added: ClipPath(), FlipCoordinatesX(), FlipCoordinatesY(), VectorSourceImage(), IsInsideStroke()
- Added: #PB_Path_Winding mode for FillPath() and oddeven as well
- Removed: PathBoundX(), PathBoundY(), PathBoundWidth(), PathBoundHeight()
