SpiderBasic 3.20 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Added: Fully reworked the VectorDrawing library to be much faster than before

Added: PdfVectorOutput(), ExportPdf(), ExportPdfMemory() to easily create PDF

Added: SvgVectorOutput(), ExportSvg(), ExportSvgMemory() to easily create SVG

Added: RemoveMobileItem() and ClearMobileItems() for ListMobile()

Added: MobileTheme() to dynamically switch the mobile libary theme from light to dark

Added: IsDarkMode() to detect if the device is default theme is dark or bright.

Added: #PB_Event_ColorSchemeChanged event to detect switch between dark and bright mode.

Added: CenterX/Y param for VectorSourceCircularGradient()

Added: ClipPath(), FlipCoordinatesX(), FlipCoordinatesY(), VectorSourceImage(), IsInsideStroke()

Added: #PB_Path_Winding mode for FillPath() and oddeven as well

Removed: PathBoundX(), PathBoundY(), PathBoundWidth(), PathBoundHeight()

Hello everyone,A new beta is available which includes a full rework of the vector drawing lib (based on pf-shadoko work) and some interesting new features: