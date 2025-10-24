IdentifiantMot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?Je m'inscris ! (gratuit)

Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

Vous devez avoir un compte Developpez.com et être connecté pour pouvoir participer aux discussions.

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte Developpez.com ? Créez-en un en quelques instants, c'est entièrement gratuit !

Si vous disposez déjà d'un compte et qu'il est bien activé, connectez-vous à l'aide du formulaire ci-dessous.

Identifiez-vous
Identifiant
Mot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?
Créer un compte

L'inscription est gratuite et ne vous prendra que quelques instants !

Je m'inscris !

PureBasic 6.30 beta 4 est disponible sur votre compte

Le , par comtois
5 commentaires

0PARTAGES

4  0 
2025-10-24: beta 4 is out, mostly for bug fixes.

  • Switched to hidraw backend for HID lib on Linux/Raspberry
  • Added: #PB_Menu_Services, #PB_Menu_Hide, #PB_Menu_HideOthers and #PB_Menu_ShowAll constants on macOS to allow to localize the system menu easily
  • Added: Automatic localization of system dialogs and toolbars on macOS to the current system language
Liste des bugs corrigés
Vous avez lu gratuitement 666 articles depuis plus d'un an.
Soutenez le club developpez.com en souscrivant un abonnement pour que nous puissions continuer à vous proposer des publications.

Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-nous-la !

5 commentaires
Commenter Signaler un problème