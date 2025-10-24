PureBasic 6.30 beta 4 est disponible sur votre compte

2025-10-24: beta 4 is out, mostly for bug fixes.
- Switched to hidraw backend for HID lib on Linux/Raspberry
- Added: #PB_Menu_Services, #PB_Menu_Hide, #PB_Menu_HideOthers and #PB_Menu_ShowAll constants on macOS to allow to localize the system menu easily
- Added: Automatic localization of system dialogs and toolbars on macOS to the current system language
