PureBasic 6.30 beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte

Added: New ScreenGadget library to create easily UI on a game screen (for 2D and 3D)

2025-10-06: beta 3 is out, with one big new library: ScreenGadget, thanks to pf-shadoko ! It's also the first official library 100% written in PureBasic. The Window3D and Gadget3D lib based on CEGUI will be deprecated. The examples for the new lib can be found in the Examples/Sources/ScreenGadget.pb and Examples/3D/ScreenGadgetMultipleWindow.pb files. Don't hesitate to send your feedback as the lib is very new. There is also the usual bug fixes: