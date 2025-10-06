IdentifiantMot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?Je m'inscris ! (gratuit)

Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

Vous devez avoir un compte Developpez.com et être connecté pour pouvoir participer aux discussions.

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte Developpez.com ? Créez-en un en quelques instants, c'est entièrement gratuit !

Si vous disposez déjà d'un compte et qu'il est bien activé, connectez-vous à l'aide du formulaire ci-dessous.

Identifiez-vous
Identifiant
Mot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?
Créer un compte

L'inscription est gratuite et ne vous prendra que quelques instants !

Je m'inscris !

PureBasic 6.30 beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte

Le , par comtois
4 commentaires

0PARTAGES

3  0 
2025-10-06: beta 3 is out, with one big new library: ScreenGadget, thanks to pf-shadoko ! It's also the first official library 100% written in PureBasic. The Window3D and Gadget3D lib based on CEGUI will be deprecated. The examples for the new lib can be found in the Examples/Sources/ScreenGadget.pb and Examples/3D/ScreenGadgetMultipleWindow.pb files. Don't hesitate to send your feedback as the lib is very new. There is also the usual bug fixes:

  • Added: New ScreenGadget library to create easily UI on a game screen (for 2D and 3D)

Liste des bugs corrigés
Vous avez lu gratuitement 626 articles depuis plus d'un an.
Soutenez le club developpez.com en souscrivant un abonnement pour que nous puissions continuer à vous proposer des publications.

Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-nous-la !

4 commentaires
Commenter Signaler un problème
comtois
Avatar de comtois
Responsable Purebasic https://www.developpez.com
Le 06/10/2025 à 18:52
This lib is a mimic of the regular gadget lib so it should be easy for PB coders to get a grip of it. Doc will be ready a bit later
Liste des fonctions de la nouvelle biblio ScreenGadget en attendant la doc :
  • AddScreenGadgetItem(#ScreenGadget, Position, Text$) ; Adds an item to a gadget (ListView, ComboBox etc.)
  • ButtonImageScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, ImageID [, Flags]) ; Creates a button image gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • ButtonScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Text$ [, Flags]) ; Creates a button gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • CheckBoxScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Text$ [, Flags]) ; Creates a checkbox gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • CloseScreenGadgetList(#ScreenGadget [, GadgetItem]) ; Closes the current screen gadget list and go back to the previous one.
  • CloseScreenWindow(#ScreenWindow) ; Closes the specified screen window.
  • ComboBoxScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height [, Flags]) ; Creates a combobox gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • ContainerScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, [, Flags]) ; Creates a container gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • DisableScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget) ; Disables or enables the #ScreenGadget.
  • DisableScreenWindow(#ScreenWindow, State) ; Disable or enable all user input in the window.
  • EditorScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height [, Flags]) ; Creates an editor gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • EventScreenGadget() ; Returns the screen gadget number (#ScreenGagdet) which triggered the event.
  • FreeScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget) ; Frees the specified screen gadget
  • GetScreenGadgetState(#ScreenGadget) ; Gets the state of the #ScreenGadget.
  • GetScreenGadgetText(#ScreenGadget) ; Gets the text of the #ScreenGadget.
  • HideScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget) ; Hides or shows the specified screen gadget.
  • HideScreenWindow(#ScreenWindow, State) ; Hide or show the specified #ScreenWindow.
  • ImageScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, ImageID [, Flags]) ; Creates a image gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • InitScreenGadgets() ; Intialize the screen gadget library for the current screen.
  • IsScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget) ; Tests if the given screen gadget is a valid screen gadget object.
  • ListViewScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height [, Flags]) ; Creates a listview gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • OpenScreenGadgetList(#ScreenGadget [, GadgetItem]) ; Makes the #ScreenGadget the current screen gadget list.
  • OpenScreenWindow(#ScreenWindow, x, y, Width, Height [Title$ [, Flags]]) ; Open a new window on the current screen.
  • OptionScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Text$) ; Creates an option gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • PanelScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height) ; Create a panel gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • ProgressBarScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Min, Max [, Flags]) ; Creates a progressbar gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • RemoveScreenGadgetItem(#ScreenGadget, Position, Text$) ; Removes the item at the specified position from the #ScreenGadget.
  • RenderScreenGadgets() ; Renders the screen window and gadgets on the current screen.
  • ResizeScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height) ; Moves and resizes the specified #ScreenGadget to the given position and dimensions.
  • ResizeScreenWindow(#ScreenWindow, x, y, Width, Height) ; Moves and resizes the specified #ScreenWindow to the given position and dimensions.
  • ScreenEventType() ; After ScreenWindowEvent(), use this function to determine of which type the event is.
  • ScreenGadgetHeight(#ScreenGadget) ; Returns the height of the #ScreenGadget, in pixels.
  • ScreenGadgetSkin(SkinPart, #Image [, FreePrevious]) ; Set an image for a specific skin part.
  • ScreenGadgetType(#ScreenGadget) ; Returns the type of the specified #ScreenGadget.
  • ScreenGadgetWidth(#ScreenGadget) ; Returns the width of the #ScreenGadget, in pixels.
  • ScreenGadgetX(#ScreenGadget) ; Returns the X position of the #ScreenGadget, in pixels.
  • ScreenGadgetY(#ScreenGadget) ; Returns the Y position of the #ScreenGadget, in pixels.
  • ScreenWindowAnimation(#ScreenWindow, Way, Duration, [, Fading [, Zoom, [x, [y, [, Angle]]]]) ; Setup an animation to open the window.
  • ScreenWindowEvent() ; Check if an event has occurred on any of the opened screen windows.
  • ScrollAreaScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, ScrollAreaWidth, ScrollAreaHeight, ScrollStep [, Flags]) ; Creates a scrollarea gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • ScrollBarScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Min, Max, PageLength [, Flags]) ; Creates a scrollbar gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • SetScreenGadgetFont(#ScreenGadget, FontID) ; Changes the font which will be used by newly created gadgets.
  • SetScreenGadgetState(#ScreenGadget, State) ; Changes the state of the #ScreenGadget.
  • SetScreenGadgetText(#ScreenGadget, Text$) ; Changes the text of the #ScreenGadget.
  • SplitterScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, #ScreenGadget1, #ScreenGadget2 [, Flags]) ; Creates a splitter gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • StringScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Text$ [, Flags]) ; Creates a string gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • TextScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Text$ [, Flags]) ; Creates a text gadget in the current screen or screen window.
  • TrackBarScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Min, Max [, Flags]) ; Creates a trackbar gadget in the current screen or screen window.
0  0 

 