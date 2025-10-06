PureBasic 6.30 beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte

This lib is a mimic of the regular gadget lib so it should be easy for PB coders to get a grip of it. Doc will be ready a bit later
Liste des fonctions de la nouvelle biblio ScreenGadget en attendant la doc :
- AddScreenGadgetItem(#ScreenGadget, Position, Text$) ; Adds an item to a gadget (ListView, ComboBox etc.)
- ButtonImageScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, ImageID [, Flags]) ; Creates a button image gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- ButtonScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Text$ [, Flags]) ; Creates a button gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- CheckBoxScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Text$ [, Flags]) ; Creates a checkbox gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- CloseScreenGadgetList(#ScreenGadget [, GadgetItem]) ; Closes the current screen gadget list and go back to the previous one.
- CloseScreenWindow(#ScreenWindow) ; Closes the specified screen window.
- ComboBoxScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height [, Flags]) ; Creates a combobox gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- ContainerScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, [, Flags]) ; Creates a container gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- DisableScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget) ; Disables or enables the #ScreenGadget.
- DisableScreenWindow(#ScreenWindow, State) ; Disable or enable all user input in the window.
- EditorScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height [, Flags]) ; Creates an editor gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- EventScreenGadget() ; Returns the screen gadget number (#ScreenGagdet) which triggered the event.
- FreeScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget) ; Frees the specified screen gadget
- GetScreenGadgetState(#ScreenGadget) ; Gets the state of the #ScreenGadget.
- GetScreenGadgetText(#ScreenGadget) ; Gets the text of the #ScreenGadget.
- HideScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget) ; Hides or shows the specified screen gadget.
- HideScreenWindow(#ScreenWindow, State) ; Hide or show the specified #ScreenWindow.
- ImageScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, ImageID [, Flags]) ; Creates a image gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- InitScreenGadgets() ; Intialize the screen gadget library for the current screen.
- IsScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget) ; Tests if the given screen gadget is a valid screen gadget object.
- ListViewScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height [, Flags]) ; Creates a listview gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- OpenScreenGadgetList(#ScreenGadget [, GadgetItem]) ; Makes the #ScreenGadget the current screen gadget list.
- OpenScreenWindow(#ScreenWindow, x, y, Width, Height [Title$ [, Flags]]) ; Open a new window on the current screen.
- OptionScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Text$) ; Creates an option gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- PanelScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height) ; Create a panel gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- ProgressBarScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Min, Max [, Flags]) ; Creates a progressbar gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- RemoveScreenGadgetItem(#ScreenGadget, Position, Text$) ; Removes the item at the specified position from the #ScreenGadget.
- RenderScreenGadgets() ; Renders the screen window and gadgets on the current screen.
- ResizeScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height) ; Moves and resizes the specified #ScreenGadget to the given position and dimensions.
- ResizeScreenWindow(#ScreenWindow, x, y, Width, Height) ; Moves and resizes the specified #ScreenWindow to the given position and dimensions.
- ScreenEventType() ; After ScreenWindowEvent(), use this function to determine of which type the event is.
- ScreenGadgetHeight(#ScreenGadget) ; Returns the height of the #ScreenGadget, in pixels.
- ScreenGadgetSkin(SkinPart, #Image [, FreePrevious]) ; Set an image for a specific skin part.
- ScreenGadgetType(#ScreenGadget) ; Returns the type of the specified #ScreenGadget.
- ScreenGadgetWidth(#ScreenGadget) ; Returns the width of the #ScreenGadget, in pixels.
- ScreenGadgetX(#ScreenGadget) ; Returns the X position of the #ScreenGadget, in pixels.
- ScreenGadgetY(#ScreenGadget) ; Returns the Y position of the #ScreenGadget, in pixels.
- ScreenWindowAnimation(#ScreenWindow, Way, Duration, [, Fading [, Zoom, [x, [y, [, Angle]]]]) ; Setup an animation to open the window.
- ScreenWindowEvent() ; Check if an event has occurred on any of the opened screen windows.
- ScrollAreaScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, ScrollAreaWidth, ScrollAreaHeight, ScrollStep [, Flags]) ; Creates a scrollarea gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- ScrollBarScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Min, Max, PageLength [, Flags]) ; Creates a scrollbar gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- SetScreenGadgetFont(#ScreenGadget, FontID) ; Changes the font which will be used by newly created gadgets.
- SetScreenGadgetState(#ScreenGadget, State) ; Changes the state of the #ScreenGadget.
- SetScreenGadgetText(#ScreenGadget, Text$) ; Changes the text of the #ScreenGadget.
- SplitterScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, #ScreenGadget1, #ScreenGadget2 [, Flags]) ; Creates a splitter gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- StringScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Text$ [, Flags]) ; Creates a string gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- TextScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Text$ [, Flags]) ; Creates a text gadget in the current screen or screen window.
- TrackBarScreenGadget(#ScreenGadget, x, y, Width, Height, Min, Max [, Flags]) ; Creates a trackbar gadget in the current screen or screen window.
