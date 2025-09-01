PureBasic 6.30 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Added: Brand new HID library !

Added: Add #PB_ListIcon_NoHeaders flag ListIconGadget()

Added: Add #PB_Explorer_NoHeaders flag ExplorerListGadget()

Added: Add Unicode() to create a dynamic unicode string like Ascii() and UTF8()

Added: HeaderSection/EndHeaderSection to put C or ASM code outside the main() function

Added: #PB_InputRequester_HandleCancel to have a special return for InputRequester() if the user cancelled it

Added: Gzip encoding support for HttpRequest(), HttpRequestMemory(), RecieveHTTPFile() and RecieveHTTPMemory()

Added: #PB_Menu_NativeImageSize tot CreateImageMenu() and CreatePopupImageMenu() to allow larger icons in menus (Windows)

Added: #PB_2DDrawing_FastText for DrawingMode() to use have a faster text rendering (Windows).

Added: #PB_Mail_NoSSLCheck and #PB_Mail_WeakSSL flags for SendMail() to ease tests.

Added: Automatic BOM handling to CreateFile() and ReadFile()/OpenFile() with #PB_File_BOM flag

Added: Changed x,y type for DisplaySprite/DisplayTransparentSprite() from integer to float (Not supported on DX9 or DX11 subsystem)

Added: Placeholder support for StringGadget() with #PB_String_PlaceHolder flag

Added: PackerCallback() to monitor and abort compression.

Updated: Splitted the 2DDrawing lib with function which doesn't needed dependencies (

Changed: CreateImage() background color now takes full RGBA() color for 32-bit picture. #PB_Image_Transparent and #PB_Image_TransparentBlack can be used to set a transparent background with white or black antialising.

Hello everyone,I hope the holidays season was good ! The brand new beta of PureBasic is available on your online account. It mostly has features which were hanging on my TODO list since a while, and fix a few long time bugs in the process. Here we go:Have fun !The Fantaisie Software Team