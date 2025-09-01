IdentifiantMot de passe
PureBasic 6.30 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Hello everyone,

I hope the holidays season was good ! The brand new beta of PureBasic is available on your online account. It mostly has features which were hanging on my TODO list since a while, and fix a few long time bugs in the process . Here we go:
  • Added: Brand new HID library !
  • Added: Add #PB_ListIcon_NoHeaders flag ListIconGadget()
  • Added: Add #PB_Explorer_NoHeaders flag ExplorerListGadget()
  • Added: Add Unicode() to create a dynamic unicode string like Ascii() and UTF8()
  • Added: HeaderSection/EndHeaderSection to put C or ASM code outside the main() function
  • Added: #PB_InputRequester_HandleCancel to have a special return for InputRequester() if the user cancelled it
  • Added: Gzip encoding support for HttpRequest(), HttpRequestMemory(), RecieveHTTPFile() and RecieveHTTPMemory()
  • Added: #PB_Menu_NativeImageSize tot CreateImageMenu() and CreatePopupImageMenu() to allow larger icons in menus (Windows)
  • Added: #PB_2DDrawing_FastText for DrawingMode() to use have a faster text rendering (Windows).
  • Added: #PB_Mail_NoSSLCheck and #PB_Mail_WeakSSL flags for SendMail() to ease tests.
  • Added: Automatic BOM handling to CreateFile() and ReadFile()/OpenFile() with #PB_File_BOM flag
  • Added: Changed x,y type for DisplaySprite/DisplayTransparentSprite() from integer to float (Not supported on DX9 or DX11 subsystem)
  • Added: Placeholder support for StringGadget() with #PB_String_PlaceHolder flag
  • Added: PackerCallback() to monitor and abort compression.
  • Updated: Splitted the 2DDrawing lib with function which doesn't needed dependencies (
  • Changed: CreateImage() background color now takes full RGBA() color for 32-bit picture. #PB_Image_Transparent and #PB_Image_TransparentBlack can be used to set a transparent background with white or black antialising.


Have fun !

The Fantaisie Software Team
Here is an HID small example, but I don't have an HID device to test, so may be someone can test it. It's based on hidapi: https://github.com/libusb/hidapi . On Linux, it needs udev and libusb1.0 package to work:
sudo apt install libusb-1.0-0-dev libudev-dev
#PB_HID_Path             = 1
#PB_HID_VendorId         = 2
#PB_HID_ProductId        = 3
#PB_HID_SerialNumber     = 4
#PB_HID_ReleaseNumber    = 5
#PB_HID_Manufacturer     = 6
#PB_HID_Product          = 7
#PB_HID_UsagePage        = 8
#PB_HID_Usage            = 9
#PB_HID_InterfaceNumber  = 10
#PB_HID_BusType          = 11
OpenConsole()

ExamineHIDs()
While NextHID()
  
  Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_Product)
  Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_Manufacturer)
  Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_VendorId)
  Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_ProductId)
  Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_Path)
  Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_SerialNumber)
Wend
Source de l'information
