PureBasic 6.30 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Hello everyone,
I hope the holidays season was good ! The brand new beta of PureBasic is available on your online account. It mostly has features which were hanging on my TODO list since a while, and fix a few long time bugs in the process . Here we go:
Have fun !
The Fantaisie Software Team
- Added: Brand new HID library !
- Added: Add #PB_ListIcon_NoHeaders flag ListIconGadget()
- Added: Add #PB_Explorer_NoHeaders flag ExplorerListGadget()
- Added: Add Unicode() to create a dynamic unicode string like Ascii() and UTF8()
- Added: HeaderSection/EndHeaderSection to put C or ASM code outside the main() function
- Added: #PB_InputRequester_HandleCancel to have a special return for InputRequester() if the user cancelled it
- Added: Gzip encoding support for HttpRequest(), HttpRequestMemory(), RecieveHTTPFile() and RecieveHTTPMemory()
- Added: #PB_Menu_NativeImageSize tot CreateImageMenu() and CreatePopupImageMenu() to allow larger icons in menus (Windows)
- Added: #PB_2DDrawing_FastText for DrawingMode() to use have a faster text rendering (Windows).
- Added: #PB_Mail_NoSSLCheck and #PB_Mail_WeakSSL flags for SendMail() to ease tests.
- Added: Automatic BOM handling to CreateFile() and ReadFile()/OpenFile() with #PB_File_BOM flag
- Added: Changed x,y type for DisplaySprite/DisplayTransparentSprite() from integer to float (Not supported on DX9 or DX11 subsystem)
- Added: Placeholder support for StringGadget() with #PB_String_PlaceHolder flag
- Added: PackerCallback() to monitor and abort compression.
- Updated: Splitted the 2DDrawing lib with function which doesn't needed dependencies (
- Changed: CreateImage() background color now takes full RGBA() color for 32-bit picture. #PB_Image_Transparent and #PB_Image_TransparentBlack can be used to set a transparent background with white or black antialising.
Here is an HID small example, but I don't have an HID device to test, so may be someone can test it. It's based on hidapi: https://github.com/libusb/hidapi . On Linux, it needs udev and libusb1.0 package to work:
sudo apt install libusb-1.0-0-dev libudev-dev
#PB_HID_Path = 1 #PB_HID_VendorId = 2 #PB_HID_ProductId = 3 #PB_HID_SerialNumber = 4 #PB_HID_ReleaseNumber = 5 #PB_HID_Manufacturer = 6 #PB_HID_Product = 7 #PB_HID_UsagePage = 8 #PB_HID_Usage = 9 #PB_HID_InterfaceNumber = 10 #PB_HID_BusType = 11 OpenConsole() ExamineHIDs() While NextHID() Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_Product) Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_Manufacturer) Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_VendorId) Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_ProductId) Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_Path) Debug HIDInfo(#PB_HID_SerialNumber) Wend
