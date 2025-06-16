SpiderBasic 3.10 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

60

61

62

63

64

65

66

67

68

69

70

71

72

73

74

75

76

77

78

79

80

81

82

83

84

85

86

87

88

89

90

91

92

93

94

95

96

97

98

99

100

101

102

103

104

105

106

107

108

109

110

111

112

113

114

115



; You need to create an iOS or Android app to test it. It won't have any effect in the browser ; ; #PB_EventType_NotificationClicked ; #PB_EventType_NotificationTriggered ; #PB_Notification_Secret ; Notification won't be shown on the lock screen ; #PB_Notification_Progress ; Progress-like notification (Android only) ; For ScheduleNotification(): ; ; #PB_Notification_At ; #PB_Notification_InSecond ; #PB_Notification_InMinute ; #PB_Notification_InHour ; #PB_Notification_InDay ; #PB_Notification_InWeek ; #PB_Notification_InMonth ; #PB_Notification_InQuarter ; #PB_Notification_InYear ; #PB_Notification_EveryDate ; #PB_Notification_EveryMinute ; #PB_Notification_EveryHour ; #PB_Notification_EveryDay ; #PB_Notification_EveryWeek ; #PB_Notification_EveryMonth ; #PB_Notification_EveryYear If ContainerMobile(#PB_Any, #PB_Mobile_Page, "margin:8px") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") ButtonMobile(0, "Click me") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") ButtonMobile(1, "Click me too !") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") ButtonMobile(2, "ProgressBar notif") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") ButtonMobile(3, "Cancel Notif 0") CloseMobileContainer() EndIf Procedure MobileEvents() Select EventMobile() Case 0 CreateNotification(0, "Hello world !", "Which name do you want to use ?", 0) NotificationButton(0, 1, "OK") NotificationButton(0, 2, "Cancel") ScheduleNotification(0, #PB_Notification_At, Date()+10) Case 1 CreateNotification(1, "2nd notification", "Hello"+Chr(10)+"Friends", 0) Debug "Schedule every minute" ScheduleNotification(1, #PB_Notification_EveryMinute) ; It's rounded to about 5 mins on Android Case 2 CreateNotification(2, "2nd notification", "Copying files...", #PB_Notification_Progress) NotificationProgress(2, 50) SetNotificationText(2, "Copying 0 / 2...") ScheduleNotification(2) Case 3 CancelNotification(0) EndSelect EndProcedure Procedure TimerEvents() Static i Select EventTimer() Case 0 i+1 If IsNotification(2) SetNotificationText(2, "Copying "+i+" / 200...") NotificationProgress(2, i) If i > 20 CancelNotification(2) EndIf EndIf EndSelect EndProcedure Procedure NotificationEvents() Select EventNotification() Case 0 If EventType() = #PB_EventType_NotificationTriggered Debug "Triggered " + EventNotification() Else ButtonId = EventData() If ButtonId = 1 Debug "OK pressed !" EndIf If ButtonId = 2 Debug "Cancel pressed !" EndIf EndIf EndSelect EndProcedure AddTimer(0, 1000) BindEvent(#PB_Event_Mobile, @MobileEvents()) BindEvent(#PB_Event_Timer, @TimerEvents()) BindEvent(#PB_Event_Notification, @NotificationEvents())