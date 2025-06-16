SpiderBasic 3.10 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Hi there,
A new version of SpiderBasic is ready to test with some cool new features is available on your account !
- Added: Android app creation support for Linux and MacOS !
- Added: New native notification library for mobile apps !
- Added: HTTPInfo() to get more info when using HTTPRequest()
- Added: HTTPTimeout() to control the timeout of HTTPRequest()
- Added: CopyMemory()
- Added: StringByteLength()
- Added: #PB_EventType_PageLoaded event support for WebGadget()
- Added: #PB_EventType_Resize support for ContainerGadget(), ScrollAreaGadget(), Canvas() and PanelGadget()
- Added: #PB_Image_Base64 flag for LoadImage() to load image encoded in Base64
- Updated: Cordova android 14 and Android SDK 35
- Updated: the Date library doc as it already supports date beyond 2038.
Here is an example for the new native notification lib:
; You need to create an iOS or Android app to test it. It won't have any effect in the browser ; ; #PB_EventType_NotificationClicked ; #PB_EventType_NotificationTriggered ; #PB_Notification_Secret ; Notification won't be shown on the lock screen ; #PB_Notification_Progress ; Progress-like notification (Android only) ; For ScheduleNotification(): ; ; #PB_Notification_At ; #PB_Notification_InSecond ; #PB_Notification_InMinute ; #PB_Notification_InHour ; #PB_Notification_InDay ; #PB_Notification_InWeek ; #PB_Notification_InMonth ; #PB_Notification_InQuarter ; #PB_Notification_InYear ; #PB_Notification_EveryDate ; #PB_Notification_EveryMinute ; #PB_Notification_EveryHour ; #PB_Notification_EveryDay ; #PB_Notification_EveryWeek ; #PB_Notification_EveryMonth ; #PB_Notification_EveryYear If ContainerMobile(#PB_Any, #PB_Mobile_Page, "margin:8px") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") ButtonMobile(0, "Click me") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") ButtonMobile(1, "Click me too !") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") ButtonMobile(2, "ProgressBar notif") HtmlMobile("<br><br>") ButtonMobile(3, "Cancel Notif 0") CloseMobileContainer() EndIf Procedure MobileEvents() Select EventMobile() Case 0 CreateNotification(0, "Hello world !", "Which name do you want to use ?", 0) NotificationButton(0, 1, "OK") NotificationButton(0, 2, "Cancel") ScheduleNotification(0, #PB_Notification_At, Date()+10) Case 1 CreateNotification(1, "2nd notification", "Hello"+Chr(10)+"Friends", 0) Debug "Schedule every minute" ScheduleNotification(1, #PB_Notification_EveryMinute) ; It's rounded to about 5 mins on Android Case 2 CreateNotification(2, "2nd notification", "Copying files...", #PB_Notification_Progress) NotificationProgress(2, 50) SetNotificationText(2, "Copying 0 / 2...") ScheduleNotification(2) Case 3 CancelNotification(0) EndSelect EndProcedure Procedure TimerEvents() Static i Select EventTimer() Case 0 i+1 If IsNotification(2) SetNotificationText(2, "Copying "+i+" / 200...") NotificationProgress(2, i) If i > 20 CancelNotification(2) EndIf EndIf EndSelect EndProcedure Procedure NotificationEvents() Select EventNotification() Case 0 If EventType() = #PB_EventType_NotificationTriggered Debug "Triggered " + EventNotification() Else ButtonId = EventData() If ButtonId = 1 Debug "OK pressed !" EndIf If ButtonId = 2 Debug "Cancel pressed !" EndIf EndIf EndSelect EndProcedure AddTimer(0, 1000) BindEvent(#PB_Event_Mobile, @MobileEvents()) BindEvent(#PB_Event_Timer, @TimerEvents()) BindEvent(#PB_Event_Notification, @NotificationEvents())
About Android creation on Linux, be sure to run the 'install-cordova.sh' script from the spiderbasic home directory to install everything needed. If you think the script can be improved, don't hesitate to tell !
Have fun,
The Fantasie Software Team
