PureBasic 6.21 beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte

Added: #PB_Image_BlackAlphaBackground and #PB_Image_BlackAlphaBackground for SaveImage() when saving a 32-bit image into lower depth

Added: LoadImage() now supports 32-bit BMP files when alpha channel is found

Added: OSVersion() now support Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2022 and Windows Server 2025

2025-03-30: Another beta is available with some more bug fixes, especially on macro side, so be sure to give it a try ! A few new stuff has been added too: