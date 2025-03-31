IdentifiantMot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?Je m'inscris ! (gratuit)

Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

Vous devez avoir un compte Developpez.com et être connecté pour pouvoir participer aux discussions.

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte Developpez.com ? Créez-en un en quelques instants, c'est entièrement gratuit !

Si vous disposez déjà d'un compte et qu'il est bien activé, connectez-vous à l'aide du formulaire ci-dessous.

Identifiez-vous
Identifiant
Mot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?
Créer un compte

L'inscription est gratuite et ne vous prendra que quelques instants !

Je m'inscris !

PureBasic 6.21 beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte

Le , par comtois
2 commentaires

0PARTAGES

1  0 
2025-03-30: Another beta is available with some more bug fixes, especially on macro side, so be sure to give it a try ! A few new stuff has been added too:
  • Added: #PB_Image_BlackAlphaBackground and #PB_Image_BlackAlphaBackground for SaveImage() when saving a 32-bit image into lower depth
  • Added: LoadImage() now supports 32-bit BMP files when alpha channel is found
  • Added: OSVersion() now support Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2022 and Windows Server 2025

Liste des bugs corrigés
Vous avez lu gratuitement 243 articles depuis plus d'un an.
Soutenez le club developpez.com en souscrivant un abonnement pour que nous puissions continuer à vous proposer des publications.

Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-nous-la !

2 commentaires
Commenter Signaler un problème