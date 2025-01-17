IdentifiantMot de passe
PureBasic 6.20 beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte

2025-01-17: Happy New Year everyone ! The 6.20 beta 3 is available for testing and comes some new stuffs with more fixes:
  • Added QT based IDE on Linux (thanks Fr34k) ! It's still early stage and could be unstable, feedback is welcome. Another prefs file is used (purebasic_qt.prefs) as some saved values aren't compatiable with the GTK version.
  • Added external colorscheme support for the IDE to easily share them (thanks Kenmo !)
  • Added string above 2GB support for 64-bit versions of PureBasic. Such big strings will be probably slow to handle, but it could be useful for simple operations
