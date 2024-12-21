IdentifiantMot de passe
PureBasic 6.20 beta 2 est disponible sur votre compte

Le , par comtois
Happy Holidays ! Beta 2 is out with more fixes ! I forgot to thanks the IDE contributors for this version, so here we go !

Peter Dreisiebner for the nice multicolored procedure list (check the prefs as well to configure it)
Erlend for various dark mode fixes on Linux
ChrisR for tooltip rework
Kenmo for various improvements and fixes
