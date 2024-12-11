PureBasic 6.20 beta 1est disponible sur votre compte

For now, it can only be compiled using the commandline, with the C backend.On Windows, open PureBasic-CLI.cmd (On Windows arm64, use 'pbcompiler' instead of 'pbcompilerc'):pbcompilerc LibTest.pb --purelibrary --output TestOn Linux/OSX/Raspberry, set the PUREBASIC_HOME variable to your PureBasic root installation and add $PUREBASIC_HOME/compilers to the PATH. On Linux x86 or Linux x64, use 'pbcompilerc' instead of 'pbcompiler'.pbcompiler LibTest.pb --purelibrary --output TestIf all goes well, you should have your new library installed and after a compiler restart you should be able to test it.There is some limitation for PureBasic purelibrary:- No debugger support (in progress)- All functions are compiled in the same object, which means the library will always includes all the functions in the final executable.- No help support (in progress)Don't hesitate to check the new 3D examples, there is some cool stuff from Pf Shadoko here !