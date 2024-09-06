IdentifiantMot de passe
SpiderBasic 3.01 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

Hello everybody,

A new bug fix version of the SpiderBasic is ready to test. All the reported bugs have been corrected, and we added the support for the ABI 34 on Android, so the app can be published on the PlayStore.

  • Added: Ubuntu 24.04 build
  • Added: Android 34 ABI support


Have fun !

The Fantaisie Software Team

