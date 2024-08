Added SFTP support to the FTP lib (use "sftp://yourserver" as address)

Added #PB_OS_MacOSX_13, #PB_OS_MacOSX_14 and #PB_OS_MacOSX_15 for OSVersion()

Added NavigationCallback support for GTK WebGadget() (all OS now support it).

2024-08-09: 6.12 beta 2 is ready, the bug fixing continue, with most of the Linux issues eradicated ! It also bring some new feature along the way: