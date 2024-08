Added a new Linux build based on Ubuntu 24.04

Added #PB_Frame_Container support for FrameGadget()

Added '--console' commandline switch to linux and osx compiler (for consistency)

Removed some flickering when using Splitter in dialog (Windows)

Another bug-fix oriented release with main focus on Linux issues ! Don't hesitate to test it with your main projects, we don't expect regressions. New features: