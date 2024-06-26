Added: Brand new Mobile UI library to quickly build native looking mobile UI !

Added: Brand new WebView tool for the IDE to display the app result directly inside the IDE !

Added: Runtime debugger support for all libraries, with IDE integration to ease error spotting.

Added: Background color selector in CreateApp for Android.

Added: 'DPI Aware' flag in 'Compiler Options' to have DPI aware applications

Added: --rebuildappdir commandline option to easily rebuild an app (created with --keepappdir)

Added: SpiderBasicCLI.cmd to have an easy to use commandline (Windows)

Added: IsWebSocket().

Added: AddTimer(), RemoveTimer() to have window independant timers.

Added: SplashScreenControl() to handle when closing the splashscreen.

Fixed: Some compiler and librarie bugs

Final is out, thanks a lot for testing and enjoy !26th June 2024 : Version 3.00