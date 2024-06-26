Final is out, thanks a lot for testing and enjoy !
26th June 2024 : Version 3.00
- Added: Brand new Mobile UI library to quickly build native looking mobile UI !
- Added: Brand new WebView tool for the IDE to display the app result directly inside the IDE !
- Added: Runtime debugger support for all libraries, with IDE integration to ease error spotting.
- Added: Background color selector in CreateApp for Android.
- Added: 'DPI Aware' flag in 'Compiler Options' to have DPI aware applications
- Added: --rebuildappdir commandline option to easily rebuild an app (created with --keepappdir)
- Added: SpiderBasicCLI.cmd to have an easy to use commandline (Windows)
- Added: IsWebSocket().
- Added: AddTimer(), RemoveTimer() to have window independant timers.
- Added: SplashScreenControl() to handle when closing the splashscreen.
- Fixed: Some compiler and librarie bugs