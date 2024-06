Added: 'DPI Aware' flag in 'Compiler Options' to have DPI aware applications

Added: --rebuildappdir commandline option to easily rebuild an app (created with --keepappdir)

Added: SpiderBasicCLI.cmd to have an easy to use commandline (Windows)

15-06-2024: Beta 4 is out, should really fix the iOS app creation, and comes with some new features: