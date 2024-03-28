IdentifiantMot de passe
PureBasic 6.10 LTS est sorti

Le , par comtois
Final version is out ! Thanks a lot to everyone for the feedback, we are very proud of this new PureBasic release which paves the way for the future with an up-to-date Windows build chain. Special thanks to Freak who did an awesome job on updating some libraries and provide more consistent commandset accross the supported OS ! A massive work has also been done to fix old bugs and we will continue this way until most of them are squashed. Stay tuned !

