Optimized: SoundVolume() and MusicVolume() changed from integer to float so fractional values are accepted for better precision.

Changed: removed 'link.exe' from the Windows package and went back to 'polink.exe' (link.exe is not freely redistrituable).

2024-03-22: beta 9 is out for testing, it will be hopefully the last beta before final ! It brings the following changes and bug fixes: