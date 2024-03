Added: New skeleton library create custom skeleton to a mesh

Added: ScaleEntityBone(), MeshDirectAdd() and #PB_Mesh_Direct mode support to CreateMesh()

Added: #PB_2DDrawing_NativeText support for Windows

Optimized: The IDE on Windows is now compiled with the C backend to have faster and smaller executable

2024-03-13: beta 8 is out for testing ! It brings the following new features and bug fixes: