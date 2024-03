PureBasic 6.10 beta 7 est disponible sur votre compte

2024-03-02: beta 7 is ready to test with even more bug fixes and some new stuff:Added: #PB_2DDrawing_NativeText support for DrawingMode()Added: #PB_PixelFormat_NoAlpha for DrawingBufferFormat()Added: ExamineDraggedItems(), NextDraggedItem() and DraggedItemIndex() for Drag'n'dropAdded: GetGadgetItemText() support for ExplorerTreeGadget()