PureBasic 6.10 beta 6 est disponible sur votre compte

Added: #PB_WebView_ICoreController attribute support WebGaget() and WebViewGadget()

Added: All ICoreWebView2 interfaces and constants as residents, thanks to Justin (Windows)

Code : Sélectionner tout 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

OpenWindow ( 0 , 100 , 100 , 400 , 400 , "Hello" , #PB_Window_SystemMenu ) WebViewGadget ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 400 , 400 , #PB_WebView_Debug ) ; Get the ICoreController interface ; Controller.ICoreWebView2Controller = GetGadgetAttribute ( 0 , #PB_WebView_ICoreController ) ; Get the ICoreWebView2 interface ; Controller\get_CoreWebView2 ( @Core.ICoreWebView2 ) Core\Navigate ( "https://www.purebasic.com" ) DataSection IID_ICoreWebView2Controller2: Data.l $C979903E Data.w $D4CA, $ 4228 Data.b $ 92 , $EB, $ 47 , $EE, $ 3 F, $A9, $6E, $AB EndDataSection If Controller\QueryInterface ( ?IID_ICoreWebView2Controller2, @Controller2.ICoreWebView2Controller2 ) = #S_OK Debug "ICoreWebView2Controller2 found: " + Controller2 Else Debug "Can't query ICoreWebView2Controller2" EndIf Repeat Event = WaitWindowEvent ( ) Until Event = #PB_Event_CloseWindow

2024-02-10: beta 6 is out ! Mostly a bug fix release, with some addition for the WebViewGadget() and WebGadget() on WindowsA small example to get the interface on Windows for WebViewGadget()