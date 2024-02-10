PureBasic 6.10 beta 6 est disponible sur votre compte

2024-02-10: beta 6 is out ! Mostly a bug fix release, with some addition for the WebViewGadget() and WebGadget() on Windows
A small example to get the interface on Windows for WebViewGadget()
- Added: #PB_WebView_ICoreController attribute support WebGaget() and WebViewGadget()
- Added: All ICoreWebView2 interfaces and constants as residents, thanks to Justin (Windows)
OpenWindow(0, 100, 100, 400, 400, "Hello", #PB_Window_SystemMenu) WebViewGadget(0, 0, 0, 400, 400, #PB_WebView_Debug) ; Get the ICoreController interface ; Controller.ICoreWebView2Controller = GetGadgetAttribute(0, #PB_WebView_ICoreController) ; Get the ICoreWebView2 interface ; Controller\get_CoreWebView2(@Core.ICoreWebView2) Core\Navigate("https://www.purebasic.com") DataSection IID_ICoreWebView2Controller2: Data.l $C979903E Data.w $D4CA, $4228 Data.b $92, $EB, $47, $EE, $3F, $A9, $6E, $AB EndDataSection If Controller\QueryInterface(?IID_ICoreWebView2Controller2, @Controller2.ICoreWebView2Controller2) = #S_OK Debug "ICoreWebView2Controller2 found: " + Controller2 Else Debug "Can't query ICoreWebView2Controller2" EndIf Repeat Event = WaitWindowEvent() Until Event = #PB_Event_CloseWindow