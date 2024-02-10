IdentifiantMot de passe
PureBasic 6.10 beta 6 est disponible sur votre compte

Le , par comtois
2024-02-10: beta 6 is out ! Mostly a bug fix release, with some addition for the WebViewGadget() and WebGadget() on Windows
  • Added: #PB_WebView_ICoreController attribute support WebGaget() and WebViewGadget()
  • Added: All ICoreWebView2 interfaces and constants as residents, thanks to Justin (Windows)


A small example to get the interface on Windows for WebViewGadget()
OpenWindow(0, 100, 100, 400, 400, "Hello", #PB_Window_SystemMenu)
 
WebViewGadget(0, 0, 0, 400, 400, #PB_WebView_Debug)
 
; Get the ICoreController interface 
;
Controller.ICoreWebView2Controller = GetGadgetAttribute(0, #PB_WebView_ICoreController)
 
; Get the ICoreWebView2 interface 
;
Controller\get_CoreWebView2(@Core.ICoreWebView2)
Core\Navigate("https://www.purebasic.com")
 
DataSection
	IID_ICoreWebView2Controller2:
	Data.l $C979903E
	Data.w $D4CA, $4228
	Data.b $92, $EB, $47, $EE, $3F, $A9, $6E, $AB
EndDataSection
 
If Controller\QueryInterface(?IID_ICoreWebView2Controller2, @Controller2.ICoreWebView2Controller2) = #S_OK
  Debug "ICoreWebView2Controller2 found: " + Controller2
Else
  Debug "Can't query ICoreWebView2Controller2"
EndIf
 
Repeat 
  Event = WaitWindowEvent()
Until Event = #PB_Event_CloseWindow
Source de l'information

