Added: DPI-Aware support for OS X

Added: GetGadgetFont(#PB_Default) support on OSX to get the system gadget font

Added: Documentation is up-to-date now for all new commands (english only)

2024-02-04: beta 5 is ready to test. It mainly brings a new DPI Aware mode for OS X (the IDE tabs on OS X shouldn't be blurry anymore on retina display, yeah !) and the usual bugs fixes. Don't hesitate to test it and we are close to the final release.