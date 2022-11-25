IdentifiantMot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?Je m'inscris ! (gratuit)

Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

Vous devez avoir un compte Developpez.com et être connecté pour pouvoir participer aux discussions.

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte Developpez.com ? Créez-en un en quelques instants, c'est entièrement gratuit !

Si vous disposez déjà d'un compte et qu'il est bien activé, connectez-vous à l'aide du formulaire ci-dessous.

Identifiez-vous
Identifiant
Mot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?
Créer un compte

L'inscription est gratuite et ne vous prendra que quelques instants !

Je m'inscris !

SpiderBasic 2.40 beta 4 est disponible

Le , par comtois
3 commentaires

0PARTAGES

3  0 
beta 4 is out, it includes AAB (Android App Bundle) package creation and some fixes to be able to publish on Google Play. I tried it and it works as expected. An AAB package will be now automatically generated when creating an Android app which is not in debug mode. Feel free to test it to see if it works as expected !

If you want to test the app I published, use this link: https://play.google.com/apps/interna...00287859621339 and send me your email in PM
Source de l'information

Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-le nous !

3 commentaires
Commenter Signaler un problème