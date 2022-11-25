SpiderBasic 2.40 beta 4 est disponible

beta 4 is out, it includes AAB (Android App Bundle) package creation and some fixes to be able to publish on Google Play. I tried it and it works as expected. An AAB package will be now automatically generated when creating an Android app which is not in debug mode. Feel free to test it to see if it works as expected !
If you want to test the app I published, use this link: https://play.google.com/apps/interna...00287859621339 and send me your email in PM
If you want to test the app I published, use this link: https://play.google.com/apps/interna...00287859621339 and send me your email in PM