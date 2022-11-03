SpiderBasic 2.40 beta 2 est disponible

The beta 2 is available ! It fixes a lot of (old) bugs and bring a few more new stuffs:
- Added #PB_EventType_Focus and #PB_EventType_LostFocus to TreeGadget()
- Added #PB_Tree_Expanded support to SetGadgetAttribute() for TreeGadget() to quickly expand/collapse all nodes
- Added HighAccuracy parameter to StartGeolocation() to use the real GPS if available.
- Added #PB_ListIcon_GridLines support
- Updated: android framework to android-32 to be able to publish app on Google PlayStore
- Updated: the application license file