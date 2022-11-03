IdentifiantMot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?Je m'inscris ! (gratuit)

Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

Vous devez avoir un compte Developpez.com et être connecté pour pouvoir participer aux discussions.

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte Developpez.com ? Créez-en un en quelques instants, c'est entièrement gratuit !

Si vous disposez déjà d'un compte et qu'il est bien activé, connectez-vous à l'aide du formulaire ci-dessous.

Identifiez-vous
Identifiant
Mot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?
Créer un compte

L'inscription est gratuite et ne vous prendra que quelques instants !

Je m'inscris !

SpiderBasic 2.40 beta 2 est disponible

Le , par comtois
1 commentaire

0PARTAGES

3  0 
The beta 2 is available ! It fixes a lot of (old) bugs and bring a few more new stuffs:

  • Added #PB_EventType_Focus and #PB_EventType_LostFocus to TreeGadget()
  • Added #PB_Tree_Expanded support to SetGadgetAttribute() for TreeGadget() to quickly expand/collapse all nodes
  • Added HighAccuracy parameter to StartGeolocation() to use the real GPS if available.
  • Added #PB_ListIcon_GridLines support
  • Updated: android framework to android-32 to be able to publish app on Google PlayStore
  • Updated: the application license file

Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-le nous !

1 commentaire
Commenter Signaler un problème