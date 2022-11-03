SpiderBasic 2.40 beta 2 est disponible

Added #PB_EventType_Focus and #PB_EventType_LostFocus to TreeGadget()

Added #PB_Tree_Expanded support to SetGadgetAttribute() for TreeGadget() to quickly expand/collapse all nodes

Added HighAccuracy parameter to StartGeolocation() to use the real GPS if available.

Added #PB_ListIcon_GridLines support

Updated: android framework to android-32 to be able to publish app on Google PlayStore

Updated: the application license file

The beta 2 is available ! It fixes a lot of (old) bugs and bring a few more new stuffs: