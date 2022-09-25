SpiderBasic 2.40 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

60

61

62

63

64

65

66

67

68

69

70



Procedure Events ( ) Select Event ( ) Case #PB_Event_Gadget Select EventGadget ( ) Case 0 SendWebSocketString ( 2 , "Hello !" ) Case 1 *Buffer = AllocateMemory ( 100 ) PokeA ( *Buffer, 0 , 25 ) PokeA ( *Buffer, 10 , 26 ) ;SendWebSocketData(2, *Buffer) ; Send the whole buffer (100 bytes) ;SendWebSocketData(2, *Buffer, 10, 20) ; Send only a part of the buffer (20 bytes starting from 10) ; *Compressed = CompressMemory(*Buffer) *Compressed = CompressString ( "Test " +Space ( 1000 ) + "End" ) Debug "Compressed size (from 1000 bytes): " +MemorySize ( *Compressed ) SendWebSocketData ( 2 , *Compressed ) EndSelect Case #PB_Event_WebSocket Select EventType ( ) Case #PB_EventType_Connected Debug "WebSocket #" + EventWebSocket ( ) + " connected." Case #PB_EventType_Closed Debug "WebSocket #" + EventWebSocket ( ) + " closed." Case #PB_EventType_String Debug "String recieved on WebSocket #" + EventWebSocket ( ) + "." Debug "String content: " + EventString ( ) Case #PB_EventType_Data Debug "Data recieved on WebSocket #" + EventWebSocket ( ) + "." *Buffer = EventData ( ) Debug "Data size: " + MemorySize ( *Buffer ) + ". First byte: " + PeekA ( *Buffer, 0 ) ; *Uncompressed = UncompressMemory(*Buffer) ;Debug MemorySize(*Uncompressed) ;Debug PeekA(*Uncompressed, 0) Result$ = UncompressString ( *Buffer ) Debug Result$ FreeMemory ( *Buffer ) Case #PB_EventType_Error Debug "Error on WebSocket #" + EventWebSocket ( ) + "." EndSelect EndSelect EndProcedure BindEvent ( #PB_Event_Gadget , @Events ( ) ) BindEvent ( #PB_Event_WebSocket , @Events ( ) ) OpenWindow ( 0 , 100 , 100 , 500 , 100 , "WebSocket test" ) ButtonGadget ( 0 , 10 , 10 , 200 , 30 , "Send string !" ) ButtonGadget ( 1 , 10 , 45 , 200 , 30 , "Send Data !" ) If OpenWebSocket ( 2 , "ws://127.0.0.1:8090/" ) Debug "Trying to open the websocket" Else Debug "Web socket not supported." EndIf