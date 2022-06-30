PureBasic 6.0 est sorti (les version démos sont également disponibles)

Hello Everybody,
The final version is available on your accounts ! It's been a long journey, more than a year and half to create the update, but the support of new processors (and new OS), the upgrade of some core libraries, many bug fixes and new features included will make it worthwhile ! Thanks a lot for your patience, and looking forward for future versions !
