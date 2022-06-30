IdentifiantMot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?Je m'inscris ! (gratuit)

Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

Vous devez avoir un compte Developpez.com et être connecté pour pouvoir participer aux discussions.

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte Developpez.com ? Créez-en un en quelques instants, c'est entièrement gratuit !

Si vous disposez déjà d'un compte et qu'il est bien activé, connectez-vous à l'aide du formulaire ci-dessous.

Identifiez-vous
Identifiant
Mot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?
Créer un compte

L'inscription est gratuite et ne vous prendra que quelques instants !

Je m'inscris !

PureBasic 6.0 est sorti (les version démos sont également disponibles)

Le , par comtois
18 commentaires

0PARTAGES

1  0 
Hello Everybody,

The final version is available on your accounts ! It's been a long journey, more than a year and half to create the update, but the support of new processors (and new OS), the upgrade of some core libraries, many bug fixes and new features included will make it worthwhile ! Thanks a lot for your patience, and looking forward for future versions !

Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-le nous !

18 commentaires
Commenter Signaler un problème