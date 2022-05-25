PureBasic 6.0 beta 8 est disponible

Beta 8 is out, with some more changes and improvements:
- Changed the Mouse library on Windows to use RawInput instead of DirectX to support HighDPI mouse
- Added auto DPI support for Menu and ToolBar library (Windows)
- Fixed the IDE for High DPI (Windows)
- Removed ToolBarStandardButton() as it doesn't support high DPI and is very bad looking
- Changed the Mouse library on Windows to use RawInput instead of DirectX to support HighDPI mouse
- Added auto DPI support for Menu and ToolBar library (Windows)
- Fixed the IDE for High DPI (Windows)
- Removed ToolBarStandardButton() as it doesn't support high DPI and is very bad looking