IdentifiantMot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?Je m'inscris ! (gratuit)

Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

Vous devez avoir un compte Developpez.com et être connecté pour pouvoir participer aux discussions.

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte Developpez.com ? Créez-en un en quelques instants, c'est entièrement gratuit !

Si vous disposez déjà d'un compte et qu'il est bien activé, connectez-vous à l'aide du formulaire ci-dessous.

Identifiez-vous
Identifiant
Mot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?
Créer un compte

L'inscription est gratuite et ne vous prendra que quelques instants !

Je m'inscris !

PureBasic6.0 beta 7 est disponible sur votre compte.

Le , par comtois
14 commentaires

0PARTAGES

3  0 
Beta 7 is out ! It brings French and German docs, as well as some libs updates and fixes:

- Changed the Movie library on Raspberry to use libVLC as xine doesn't work on it
- Upgraded the Movie library on OS X to support modern OS X version
- Added backface culling for sprite OpenGL subsystem to be faster and be in line with DirectX9/11
- Updated SQLite to 3.38.2
- Updated zlib to 1.12.12
- Updated libpq (PostgreSQL) to 14.2

Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-le nous !

14 commentaires
Commenter Signaler un problème