PureBasic6.0 beta 7 est disponible sur votre compte.

Beta 7 is out ! It brings French and German docs, as well as some libs updates and fixes:
- Changed the Movie library on Raspberry to use libVLC as xine doesn't work on it
- Upgraded the Movie library on OS X to support modern OS X version
- Added backface culling for sprite OpenGL subsystem to be faster and be in line with DirectX9/11
- Updated SQLite to 3.38.2
- Updated zlib to 1.12.12
- Updated libpq (PostgreSQL) to 14.2
- Changed the Movie library on Raspberry to use libVLC as xine doesn't work on it
- Upgraded the Movie library on OS X to support modern OS X version
- Added backface culling for sprite OpenGL subsystem to be faster and be in line with DirectX9/11
- Updated SQLite to 3.38.2
- Updated zlib to 1.12.12
- Updated libpq (PostgreSQL) to 14.2