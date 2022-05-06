PureBasic6.0 beta 7 est disponible sur votre compte.

Beta 7 is out ! It brings French and German docs, as well as some libs updates and fixes:- Changed the Movie library on Raspberry to use libVLC as xine doesn't work on it- Upgraded the Movie library on OS X to support modern OS X version- Added backface culling for sprite OpenGL subsystem to be faster and be in line with DirectX9/11- Updated SQLite to 3.38.2- Updated zlib to 1.12.12- Updated libpq (PostgreSQL) to 14.2