IdentifiantMot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?Je m'inscris ! (gratuit)

Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

Vous devez avoir un compte Developpez.com et être connecté pour pouvoir participer aux discussions.

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte Developpez.com ? Créez-en un en quelques instants, c'est entièrement gratuit !

Si vous disposez déjà d'un compte et qu'il est bien activé, connectez-vous à l'aide du formulaire ci-dessous.

Identifiez-vous
Identifiant
Mot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?
Créer un compte

L'inscription est gratuite et ne vous prendra que quelques instants !

Je m'inscris !

PureBasic 6.0 beta 6 est disponible sur votre compte
Ajout de la documentation en anglais

Le , par comtois
13 commentaires

0PARTAGES

2  0 
Beta 6 is out ! It should be the last beta, it now includes the doc in english so be sure to test it so we won't have any surprises for the final release ! Change log:

- Added english documentation for all new features and commands
- Changed: the default subsystem for screen/sprite is now OpenGL on Windows for more consistency. DirectX9 is still available as a subsystem.
- Changed: OGRE only supports OpenGL now, which ease the porting to Linux/OSX and allow to focus on only GLSL for shaders

Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-le nous !

13 commentaires
Commenter Signaler un problème