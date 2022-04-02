Beta 6 is out ! It should be the last beta, it now includes the doc in english so be sure to test it so we won't have any surprises for the final release ! Change log:- Added english documentation for all new features and commands- Changed: the default subsystem for screen/sprite is now OpenGL on Windows for more consistency. DirectX9 is still available as a subsystem.- Changed: OGRE only supports OpenGL now, which ease the porting to Linux/OSX and allow to focus on only GLSL for shaders