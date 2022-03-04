IdentifiantMot de passe
Purebasic 6.0 beta 5 est disponible sur votre compte (ajout version Raspberry 64-bit)

Le , par comtois
Cette version comporte des corrections de bogues et quelques ajouts.

Beta 5 is ready to test ! It features a brand new Raspberry 64-bit version . Here is the change log, with quite some 3D additions:

  • Added Raspberry 64-bit support !
  • Added CreateShader(), CreateShaderMaterial(), MaterialShaderAutoParameter(), MaterialShaderParameter(), MaterialShaderTexture()
  • Added optional parameter to MeshFace() to create a quad
  • Added optional force vector to WorldGravity()
  • Added optional position mode to ApplyEntityForce()
  • Added GetEntityMesh(), CreateCubicTexture(), CreateAnimatedMaterial()
  • Added new mode to CreateDataMesh(): #PB_Mesh_DiagonalShortestLength, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalClosestNormal, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalAlternate, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalRegular1, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalRegular2
  • Added new structure: Vector3, Vector4
  • Added predefined shaders: #PB_Material_ColorShader, #PB_Material_PerpixelShader, #PB_Material_BumpShader, #PB_Material_SkyShader, #PB_Material_WaterShader, #PB_Material_WaterShaderRTT, #PB_Material_OceanShader,
  • Added new modes for SetMaterialAttribute(): #PB_Material_PointSprite, #PB_Material_DepthBias
  • Changed: renamed structures PB_MeshFace -> MeshFace and PB_MeshVertex -> MeshVertex
  • Changed: SetMaterialColor() can now use several colortype at once using '|'

