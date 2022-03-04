Purebasic 6.0 beta 5 est disponible sur votre compte (ajout version Raspberry 64-bit)

Added Raspberry 64-bit support !

Added CreateShader(), CreateShaderMaterial(), MaterialShaderAutoParameter(), MaterialShaderParameter(), MaterialShaderTexture()

Added optional parameter to MeshFace() to create a quad

Added optional force vector to WorldGravity()

Added optional position mode to ApplyEntityForce()

Added GetEntityMesh(), CreateCubicTexture(), CreateAnimatedMaterial()

Added new mode to CreateDataMesh(): #PB_Mesh_DiagonalShortestLength, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalClosestNormal, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalAlternate, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalRegular1, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalRegular2

Added new structure: Vector3, Vector4

Added predefined shaders: #PB_Material_ColorShader, #PB_Material_PerpixelShader, #PB_Material_BumpShader, #PB_Material_SkyShader, #PB_Material_WaterShader, #PB_Material_WaterShaderRTT, #PB_Material_OceanShader,

Added new modes for SetMaterialAttribute(): #PB_Material_PointSprite, #PB_Material_DepthBias



Changed: renamed structures PB_MeshFace -> MeshFace and PB_MeshVertex -> MeshVertex

Changed: SetMaterialColor() can now use several colortype at once using '|'

Beta 5 is ready to test ! It features a brand new Raspberry 64-bit version. Here is the change log, with quite some 3D additions: