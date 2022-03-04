Purebasic 6.0 beta 5 est disponible sur votre compte (ajout version Raspberry 64-bit)

Beta 5 is ready to test ! It features a brand new Raspberry 64-bit version . Here is the change log, with quite some 3D additions:
- Added Raspberry 64-bit support !
- Added CreateShader(), CreateShaderMaterial(), MaterialShaderAutoParameter(), MaterialShaderParameter(), MaterialShaderTexture()
- Added optional parameter to MeshFace() to create a quad
- Added optional force vector to WorldGravity()
- Added optional position mode to ApplyEntityForce()
- Added GetEntityMesh(), CreateCubicTexture(), CreateAnimatedMaterial()
- Added new mode to CreateDataMesh(): #PB_Mesh_DiagonalShortestLength, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalClosestNormal, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalAlternate, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalRegular1, #PB_Mesh_DiagonalRegular2
- Added new structure: Vector3, Vector4
- Added predefined shaders: #PB_Material_ColorShader, #PB_Material_PerpixelShader, #PB_Material_BumpShader, #PB_Material_SkyShader, #PB_Material_WaterShader, #PB_Material_WaterShaderRTT, #PB_Material_OceanShader,
- Added new modes for SetMaterialAttribute(): #PB_Material_PointSprite, #PB_Material_DepthBias
- Changed: renamed structures PB_MeshFace -> MeshFace and PB_MeshVertex -> MeshVertex
- Changed: SetMaterialColor() can now use several colortype at once using '|'