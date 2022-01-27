IdentifiantMot de passe
PureBasic 6.0 beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte

Le , par comtois
La beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte

- Beta 3 is available, don't hesitate to test it, we are getting closer to final release ! Change log:

- Changed the name of the /EXE commandline flag to /OUTPUT be more coherent (still work for backcompatibilty but not documented anymore)
- Changed the short version of /CONSTANT from '-o' to '-co' as '-o' is now used for /OUTPUT
- OSVersion(): added support for Windows 11
- Added #PB_Compiler_Optimizer which is set to #True if the optimizer is enabled
- Dropped x86 version of PureBasic for OS X as it's no more supported since OS X Catalina (Minimum supported OS X is now 10.10 - released in 2014).

IDE:
- New contextual constant display for AutoComplete (Fr34k - https://github.com/fantaisie-softwar...basic/pull/183)
- 3 new triggers for custom tools: "OpenFile - Non-PB binary file", "OpenFile - Non-PB text file", "OpenFile - with specific extension" (HeX0R101 - https://github.com/fantaisie-softwar...basic/pull/195)
- New 'Replace' shortcut (CTRL+H) which opens the find dialgo with replace enable (ChrisRfr - https://github.com/fantaisie-softwar...basic/pull/184)
- Bug fixes, thanks to all other contributors !

