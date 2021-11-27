IdentifiantMot de passe
PureBasic 6.0 beta 1 comporte les versions Raspberry PI et Apple M1 (arm64)

Le , par comtois
7 commentaires

0PARTAGES

3  0 
Beta 1 is now available, we are getting closer to the final release. Feel free to test it with your projects, as we need to Check out what's new:

- Brand new Raspberry version ! You need to install Raspberry OS to use it, which should run on any Raspberry PI (used a PI 2 for the build)
- Brand new Apple M1 (arm64) version !
- Reworked Linux versions as explained in the blog post: https://www.purebasic.fr/blog/?p=521
- All MacOS X packages are now properly notarized, which means you should be able to install PureBasic easily on any recent OS X.
- Added the C Backend compilers on all PureBasic versions (Linux x86, x64 and OS X x86, x64)
