PureBasic 6.0 beta 1 comporte les versions Raspberry PI et Apple M1 (arm64)

Beta 1 is now available, we are getting closer to the final release. Feel free to test it with your projects.
- Brand new Raspberry version ! You need to install Raspberry OS to use it, which should run on any Raspberry PI (used a PI 2 for the build)
- Brand new Apple M1 (arm64) version !
- Reworked Linux versions as explained in the blog post: https://www.purebasic.fr/blog/?p=521
- All MacOS X packages are now properly notarized, which means you should be able to install PureBasic easily on any recent OS X.
- Added the C Backend compilers on all PureBasic versions (Linux x86, x64 and OS X x86, x64)
