IDE PureBasic open source plus simple à créer
(plus besoin de compiler en C)

Le , par comtois
Opensource PureBasic IDE now much easier to build

Hi everybody,

just a quick note about the PureBasic OpenSource Projects for those who are not following the development closely:

We have spend the past months replacing all parts that require a C compiler and simplifying the build process so you do not have to install a ton of preconditions to compile the IDE anymore. All you need now is a PureBasic installation and nothing else. So if you have been hesitant to check the project out so far due to the build complexity, it might be worth to have another look now

You can find the new build instructions here: https://github.com/fantaisie-software/p ... l/BUILD.md

Happy hacking!

The PureBasic Team

Source de l'information

