Alpha 5 is out and includes now DLL creation and the x86 (32-bit) version for Windows ! It also includes newer import libs for Windows on both x86 and x64 so if you needed to import newer Windows functions, it should now be recognized. The 32-bit linker has been as well updated and now support newer lib formats. Don't hesitate to test as usual, the C backend should be good enough for a wider trial.
PureBasic 6.0 ALPHA 5 est disponible sur votre compte
Le , par comtois
