PureBasic 6.0 Alpha 2 est disponible sur votre compte

- Removed #PB_Compiler_C constant and replaced it with #PB_Compiler_Backend, with #PB_Backend_C and #PB_Backend_Asm values

- Added Purifier support

Alpha is 2 is out ! Thank you a lot to have spent time to test the new version, we have fixed most of the reported bugs, so don't hesistate to give it another try to make it as good as possible. Please also test the regular compiler (ASM backend) to ensure there is no regression on this compiler. Here are the alpha 2 change list: