PureBasic 6.0 Alpha 1 est disponible sur votre compte

- No Label address in datasection (?Label)

- No Label operation in 'Debug' output window

- No DLL creation support (in progress)

- Empty Structure are not supported (may be add a compiler error on PB side ?)

- Added /OPTIMIZER flag to the commandline, and a 'Use code optimizer' checkbox in IDE 'Compiler Options' to turn on C optimizations

- Added #PB_Compiler_32Bit, #PB_Compiler_64Bit and #PB_Processor_C constants - Added /OPTIMIZER flag to the commandline, and a 'Use code optimizer' checkbox in IDE 'Compiler Options' to turn on C optimizations- Added #PB_Compiler_32Bit, #PB_Compiler_64Bit and #PB_Processor_C constants

Hello Everybody,After months of development, we are very proud to release the next generation of PureBasic ! As shared on the blog ( https://blog.purebasic.com ), we added a new C backend to solve the problem of new CPU architectures.For now, only the Windows x64 version is available for testing. It's an alpha-version, so don't expect your big programs to compile and run fawlessly on it. The main purpose for now is to squash all the remaining bugs (and it will have probably a ton) to have the C backend at the same level than the current ASM backend. For this, we opened a new specific forum to report C related backend.How to proceed:- In the IDE, add a new compiler (File -> Preferences -> Compiler -> Choose 'pbcompilerc' file with the file requester -> Add). It should now appear in the list. In the 'Compiler options', you should be able to select it in the combobox.- Compile a small program. If something is wrong, try to reduce the faulty code to the smallest snippet and post it in the bug forum.- Also please test your large programs with the regular ASM backend compiler to ensures everything still work, as we modified a lot of code in it as well.C Backend limitations:New stuffs:Don't hesitate to play with it and send you feedback ! Of course, don't use it in production, it's an alpha version and could lead to disastrous bugs.You can download it on your online account.Have fun !The Fantaisie Software Team