PureBasic 5.72 LTS beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte.

La beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte avec quelques améliorations de l'IDE par les utilisateurs, merci à eux.



The version brings new enhancement for the IDE by the community, here is the list of the changes:



- Bug fix for "Find Previous" freezing (kenmo)

- Scintilla word chars selection as user preference (kenmo)

- Fix Gadgets Drag n Drop Position in FormDesigner (ChrisR)

- Fix re-enable buttons bug in window 'Find in Files' (#WINDOW_Grep) (Sicro)

- Add zoom keyboard shorcuts (kenmo)

- New editor shortcut functions (kenmo)

- Memview (idle)

- Fix display errors in window '#WINDOW_Form_Parent' of the FormDesigner (Sicro)

- Dark mode support for the IDE on OS X (dseven):



The beta 3 is available on your accont. bug fix list:



Bugfixes for this version:



Windows: [Done] Camera's visibilitymmask parameter

Windows: [Done] Free Strings / Memory

Windows: [Done] DLL + Threadsafe (crash on freelibrary_())

Windows: [Done] PB 5.72 beta 2 - Update copyright year

Windows: [Done] PureBasic 5.72LTS B2 - HTTPRequest broken

Windows: [Done] ResizeImage and GIF

Windows: [Done] PB 572 IDE Crash on duplicate object formdesigner

Windows: [Done] EditorGadget scrollbar issue after resizing

Linux: [Done] IDE not resizable after compilation

Linux: [Done] PB 5.71 x64 "Display Hex values" and MemoryViewer

Linux: [Done] DisableWindow interferes with resizable



