Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

Vous devez avoir un compte Developpez.com et être connecté pour pouvoir participer aux discussions.

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte Developpez.com ? Créez-en un en quelques instants, c'est entièrement gratuit !

Si vous disposez déjà d'un compte et qu'il est bien activé, connectez-vous à l'aide du formulaire ci-dessous.

Identifiez-vous
Identifiant
Mot de passe
Mot de passe oublié ?
Créer un compte

L'inscription est gratuite et ne vous prendra que quelques instants !

Je m'inscris !

PureBasic 5.72 LTS beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte.

Le , par comtois
2 commentaires

0PARTAGES

3  0 
La beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte avec quelques améliorations de l'IDE par les utilisateurs, merci à eux.

The version brings new enhancement for the IDE by the community, here is the list of the changes:

- Bug fix for "Find Previous" freezing (kenmo) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/74
- Scintilla word chars selection as user preference (kenmo) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/71
- Fix Gadgets Drag n Drop Position in FormDesigner (ChrisR) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/69
- Fix re-enable buttons bug in window 'Find in Files' (#WINDOW_Grep) (Sicro) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/64
- Add zoom keyboard shorcuts (kenmo) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/62
- New editor shortcut functions (kenmo) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/54
- Memview (idle) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/53
- Fix display errors in window '#WINDOW_Form_Parent' of the FormDesigner (Sicro) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/50
- Dark mode support for the IDE on OS X (dseven): https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/41

The beta 3 is available on your accont. bug fix list:

Bugfixes for this version:

Windows: [Done] Camera's visibilitymmask parameter
Windows: [Done] Free Strings / Memory
Windows: [Done] DLL + Threadsafe (crash on freelibrary_())
Windows: [Done] PB 5.72 beta 2 - Update copyright year
Windows: [Done] PureBasic 5.72LTS B2 - HTTPRequest broken
Windows: [Done] ResizeImage and GIF
Windows: [Done] PB 572 IDE Crash on duplicate object formdesigner
Windows: [Done] EditorGadget scrollbar issue after resizing
Linux: [Done] IDE not resizable after compilation
Linux: [Done] PB 5.71 x64 "Display Hex values" and MemoryViewer
Linux: [Done] DisableWindow interferes with resizable

This list was created automatically. All updated bug threads from the date of the last final version have been determined.

Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-le nous !

2 commentaires
Poster une réponse Signaler un problème