PureBasic 5.72 LTS beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte.

The version brings new enhancement for the IDE by the community, here is the list of the changes:
- Bug fix for "Find Previous" freezing (kenmo) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/74
- Scintilla word chars selection as user preference (kenmo) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/71
- Fix Gadgets Drag n Drop Position in FormDesigner (ChrisR) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/69
- Fix re-enable buttons bug in window 'Find in Files' (#WINDOW_Grep) (Sicro) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/64
- Add zoom keyboard shorcuts (kenmo) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/62
- New editor shortcut functions (kenmo) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/54
- Memview (idle) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/53
- Fix display errors in window '#WINDOW_Form_Parent' of the FormDesigner (Sicro) https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/50
- Dark mode support for the IDE on OS X (dseven): https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic/pull/41
The beta 3 is available on your accont. bug fix list:
Bugfixes for this version:
Windows: [Done] Camera's visibilitymmask parameter
Windows: [Done] Free Strings / Memory
Windows: [Done] DLL + Threadsafe (crash on freelibrary_())
Windows: [Done] PB 5.72 beta 2 - Update copyright year
Windows: [Done] PureBasic 5.72LTS B2 - HTTPRequest broken
Windows: [Done] ResizeImage and GIF
Windows: [Done] PB 572 IDE Crash on duplicate object formdesigner
Windows: [Done] EditorGadget scrollbar issue after resizing
Linux: [Done] IDE not resizable after compilation
Linux: [Done] PB 5.71 x64 "Display Hex values" and MemoryViewer
Linux: [Done] DisableWindow interferes with resizable
This list was created automatically. All updated bug threads from the date of the last final version have been determined.
