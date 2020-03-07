PureBasic 5.72 LTS beta 2 est disponible sur votre compte 0PARTAGES 3 0 Nouvelle beta dispo sur votre compte, voir détail ci-dessous :



The beta 2 is available on your account. It brings some more update (especially statically linked libs which wasn't updated since a long time) and bug fixes



Added #PB_HTTP_Headers to HTTPInfo() to get the headers

Added #PB_HTTP_HeadersOnly to HTTPRequest() to only request the headers (GetHTTPHeaders() is now deprecated)

Changed: PostEvent() now returns a result as it could fail in some extrem case

Changed: Sign() now returns an integer instead of a float.

Updated OpenJPEG library to version 2.3.1

Updated PCRE library to version 8.44

Updated libpng to version 1.6.37

Updated libjpeg to version 9d

Updated libtiff to version 4.1.0

Updated expat to version 2.2.9

Updated libflac to version 1.3.3

Updated libogg to version 1.3.4

Updated libvorbis to version 1.3.6

Updated sqlite to version 3.31.1

Updated curl to version 7.68.0



Bugfixes for this version:



Windows: [Done] v571 - UseSQLiteDatabase("") ignored.

Windows: [Done] WebGadget SetGadgetItemText unicode encoding issue

Windows: [Done] ResizeWindows unhides window

Windows: [Done] Find in Files

Windows: [Done] SoundLength fail and playback prematurely OggVorbis

Windows: [Done] RegExp library vulnerable

Windows: [Done] HTTRequest UTF-8 HTML file #PB_HTTP_Response

Windows: [Done] PB5.72-B1 SaveImage() - save as JPEG2000 fails

Windows: [Done] Ide - Tooltip for nativ Constants

Windows: [Done] DLL Threaded Global Crashes DLL on Exit

Windows: [Done] Threadsave compiler option

Windows: [Done] DLL compiled for x64 can corrupt the stack of process

Windows: [Done] DLL + Threadsafe (crash on freelibrary_())

Windows: [Done] 4.60 - Thread safe crash my DLL (fred please read ^^)

Windows: [Done] Sign() has to return an integer result

Windows: [Done] SetFrameRate() -> wrong FPS (to high by 1 Hz)

Windows: [Done] ExamineRegularExpressionMatches() doesn't exist

Windows: [Done] datasection compiler crash

Windows: [Done] SetMeshData works only with mesh with FinishMesh(1)

Windows: [Done] 5.21 - No Autostretch (Windowed Screen) with OGRE on

Windows: [Done] OpenWindowedScreen() and AutoStretch in Ogre

Windows: [Done] PB5.6x - IMA defining static arrays

Windows: [Done] How to keep HyperLinkGadget visible on contrast mode?

Windows: [Done] EditorGadget scrollbar issue after resizing

Windows: [Done] RemoveGadgetItem()

Windows: [Done] EditorGadget - RemoveGadgetItem bug

Windows: [Done] CreateImage() Depth Parameter Fallback

Windows: [Done] Process hangs when OpenLibrary() is called twice

Windows: [Done] PB 5.22 LTS - Bug with terrains physicsbody

Windows: [Done] AttachEntityObject() No Bones? No Attachments

Windows: [Done] PB5.50 Physics Performance

Windows: [Done] Stationary particles (all PB versions)

Windows: [Done] ResizeImage and GIF

Linux: [Done] DisableWindow interferes with resizable

Linux: [Done] IDE not resizable after compilation

Linux: [Done] PB 5.71 x64 "Display Hex values" and MemoryViewer

MacOS: [Done] Editor Gadget and AddGadgetItme with -1 option

MacOS: [Done] #PB_Canvas_Container on Dialog

MacOS: [Done] DesktopScaled[X/Y] calculation bug

MacOS: [Done] GrabDrawingImage crash PB - overwrite memory PB560

MacOS: [Done] GrabDrawingImage Bug - tested x64 Sierra PB561

MacOS: [Done] 5.71 Multiple GrabDrawingImage problem

MacOS: [Done] SetFrameRate() causes stutter

MacOS: [Done] PB 5.50 / 5.51 TreeGadget with SetGadgetFont()

MacOS: [Done] RightClick in ListIconGadget inside a FrameGadget

MacOS: [Done] pb v5.45 Help isn't shown in ToolsPanel

MacOS: [Done] Rotated sprites will not be displayed on screen edge

MacOS: [Done] PB5.20 WindowEvent() #PB_Event_Menu and keyboard-lib

MacOS: [Done] PB5.11x64 Drawing in Fullscreen/Unicode

MacOS: [Done] Webgadget does not allow links with blank target?

MacOS: [Done] 5.43 - WaitThread() causes IMA (after minutes/hours)

MacOS: [Done] Tools

MacOS: [Done] CopyFile() and CopyDirectory() with .app files

MacOS: [Done] ExplorerListGadget and #PB_Explorer_ColumnWidth

MacOS: [Done] DyLib Linker Error

MacOS: [Done] Spaces in compiler-path and creating a dylib

MacOS: [Done] Bug with fixed string

MacOS: [Done] Data section in a dylib fails -ever -PB560

MacOS: [Done] 5.46 LTS x64 Linker error with DataSection and dylib

MacOS: [Done] 64 bit dylib creation

MacOS: [Done] SetGadgetFont(#Gadget, #PB_Default) don't work

MacOS: [Done] (PB 5.71 + PB v5.72b1) Big Font StringGadget Bug

MacOS: [Done] Right-clicks

MacOS: [Done] 5.46 XIncludeFile trying to include multiple times?

MacOS: [Done] CopyDirectory does not copy permissions

MacOS: [Done] Remove Image from ImageGadget font work

The beta 2 is available on your account. It brings some more update (especially statically linked libs which wasn't updated since a long time) and bug fixes

Added #PB_HTTP_Headers to HTTPInfo() to get the headers

Added #PB_HTTP_HeadersOnly to HTTPRequest() to only request the headers (GetHTTPHeaders() is now deprecated)

Changed: PostEvent() now returns a result as it could fail in some extrem case

Changed: Sign() now returns an integer instead of a float.

Updated OpenJPEG library to version 2.3.1

Updated PCRE library to version 8.44

Updated libpng to version 1.6.37

Updated libjpeg to version 9d

Updated libtiff to version 4.1.0

Updated expat to version 2.2.9

Updated libflac to version 1.3.3

Updated libogg to version 1.3.4

Updated libvorbis to version 1.3.6

Updated sqlite to version 3.31.1

Updated curl to version 7.68.0

