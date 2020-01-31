PureBasic 5.72 LTS version beta est disponible sur votre compte 0PARTAGES 3 0 Une nouvelle version est disponible sur votre compte (pour l'instant y'a un problème pour télécharger, va falloir attendre que Fred règle le problème).

Voir ci-dessous la liste des bogues corrigés.



Hello,



A new bug fix version of PureBasic is available for testing on your account ! Fixed bug list:



Bugfixes for this version:



Windows: [Done] 5.71 beta 1 DesktopScaledX/Y with negative arguments

Windows: [Done] PB 5.70 - DesktopScaled Bug

Windows: [Done] Pow mistake PB 5.10/b11-64 - win7/8-64

Windows: [Done] PB 5.70 HTTPMemory()

Windows: [Done] pbcompiler.exe has problems with UTF8 encoded files

Windows: [Done] Crippeld Proporties

Windows: [Done] PB5.71b2 Wrong Font Size/Scaling in Tab & Panels

Windows: [Done] Remember #Null$ Bug since v5.70

Windows: [Done] Error message compiler crash ...

Windows: [Done] PB 5.21 64b Bug RotateSprite sub Dx11

Windows: [Done] WindowedScreen problem after #WM_THEMECHANGED

Windows: [Done] Device Lost when LogOff

Windows: [Done] PB 5.20 LTS OpenWindowedScreen()

Windows: [Done] PB 5.42 / 5.50b1 DirectX9/11 Surface Lost

Windows: [Done] 3D Engine - Physics got slower in v5.50/v5.51

Windows: [Done] Starting Task Manager causes CPU usage to go to 50%

Windows: [Done] Windowed Screen and CTRL-ALT-DEL

Windows: [Done] Windows Lock-Screen causes invalid Drawing Buffer.

Windows: [Done] XML dialog align

Windows: [Done] Dialog - wrong width-calculation for '&' (= '&')

Windows: [Done] 'align' fails with hbox / vbox in OpenXMLDialog()

Windows: [Done] Dialog, hbox - expand and align is ignored

Windows: [Done] Gadgets inside Canvas Container

Windows: [Done] font size problem with DPI scaling compiler option

Windows: [Done] RGB() with DX11 = BGR

Windows: [Done] Affichage d'une image pb520

Windows: [Done] GrabDrawingImage make vertical mirroring output

Windows: [Done] ComboBox, ExplorerCombo resizing and DPI aware issue

Windows: [Done] PB562 More problems in mixing floats with integers

Windows: [Done] Win XP image problems

Windows: [Done] Sign() has to return an integer result

Windows: [Done] Structures LARGE_INTEGER, ULARGE_INTEGER

Windows: [Done] /PREPROCESS doesn't like ASM inside Macros

Windows: [Done] With - EndWith bug when using /PREPROCESS

Windows: [Done] ScintillaGadget HiDPI

Windows: [Done] Function Space does not free memory

Windows: [Done] SetGadgetFont doesn't work with IPAddress in dialogs

Windows: [Done] PB5.71 IDE No longer DPI Aware

Windows: [Done] Static multi-dimensional array in Procedure.

Windows: [Done] Syntax error not recognized.

Windows: [Done] Dialog container >16 columns don't work

Windows: [Done] Dialog - GridBox shows a maximum of 15 Columns.

Windows: [Done] SizeOf for Interfaces - Compiler crash

Windows: [Done] Lists in Structure not aligned with x64

Windows: [Done] How to make ArraySize() bulletproof?

Linux: [Done] PB-IDE: No automatic update notification

MacOS: [Done] SplitterGadget: #PB_Splitter_SecondFixed causes crash

MacOS: [Done] 5.46 LTS Illegal instruction: 4 on Catalina (Fred?)



This list was created automatically. All updated bug threads from the date of the last final version have been determined.



Have fun,



