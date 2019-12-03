PureBasic : IDE open source 0PARTAGES 3 0 Je ne traduis pas, votre anglais est meilleur que le mien, mais pour résumer vous pouvez télécharger les sources de l'IDE de PureBasic.



N'hésitez pas à partager les améliorations que vous pourriez apporter à l'IDE.



Hi folks,



Some of you asked to OpenSource none criticals components of PureBasic to be able to patch them and improve them, and here is the first shot ! We are happy to announce than the IDE is now OpenSource and can be accessed it in the main github repository here:



https://github.com/fantaisie-software/purebasic



Anyone is welcome to clone it, to analyze the code, write improvement or even only for curiosity ! If you want, you can also create pull request to have your change included in the main package (all pull requests won't be accepted, it will be analyzed and kept on case by case basis).



Be warned, be able to compile it isn't straight forward and need some understanding of the build chain (VC++, UnxTools, env var, etc.). Needed info are sum up in the BUILD.txt file.



Have fun !



