Hello everyone !
- final version is out !
- beta 2 is available with the following changes:
- documentation of new commands done
- Added a new flag to LoadScript() to load CSS
- bug fixes
The new beta version of SpiderBasic is available on your online account:
- Added: MessageRequester(), InputRequester()
- Added: DeviceAlwaysOn(), DeviceBrightness()
- Added: #PB_Window_AllowSelection flag to OpenWindow() to allow to select gadget text for copy/paste
- Added: LoadScript() to load an external JS script for use in the program
- Added: #PB_Canvas_Container flag to CanvasGadget()
- Added: CloseDebugOutput() to close the debug output window
- Added: SDK example for LibraryMaker to create your own user libraries
- Added: UserLibraries support (directory SpiderBasic/Libraries/UserLibraries)
- Added: #PB_Font_Italic and #PB_Font_Bold support for LoadFont()
- Updated: GetWindowTitle() now works with windows with #PB_Window_BorderLess flag
- Updated: android framework to android-29 to be able to still publish app on Google PlayStore
Don't hesitate to give it a try so we can fix the new commands if some issues arise !
Have fun,
The Fantaisie Software Team
