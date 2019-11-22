SpiderBasic 2.30 est sorti Le chargement de scripts CSS et JavaScript est désormais possible 0PARTAGES 3 0 SpiderBasic 2.30 est disponible sur votre compte ou en version démo si nous n'avez pas de licence.

Voir la liste des nouveautés ci-dessous.



télécharger



Hello everyone !



- final version is out !



- beta 2 is available with the following changes:



- documentation of new commands done

- Added a new flag to LoadScript() to load CSS

- bug fixes



The new beta version of SpiderBasic is available on your online account:



- Added: MessageRequester(), InputRequester()

- Added: DeviceAlwaysOn(), DeviceBrightness()

- Added: #PB_Window_AllowSelection flag to OpenWindow() to allow to select gadget text for copy/paste

- Added: LoadScript() to load an external JS script for use in the program

- Added: #PB_Canvas_Container flag to CanvasGadget()

- Added: CloseDebugOutput() to close the debug output window

- Added: SDK example for LibraryMaker to create your own user libraries

- Added: UserLibraries support (directory SpiderBasic/Libraries/UserLibraries)

- Added: #PB_Font_Italic and #PB_Font_Bold support for LoadFont()

- Updated: GetWindowTitle() now works with windows with #PB_Window_BorderLess flag

- Updated: android framework to android-29 to be able to still publish app on Google PlayStore



Don't hesitate to give it a try so we can fix the new commands if some issues arise !



Have fun,



