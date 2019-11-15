SpiderBasic 2.30 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte 0PARTAGES 3 0 La version 2.30 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte.



Hello everyone !



The new beta version of SpiderBasic is available on your online account:



- Added: MessageRequester(), InputRequester()

- Added: DeviceAlwaysOn(), DeviceBrightness()

- Added: #PB_Window_AllowSelection flag to OpenWindow() to allow to select gadget text for copy/paste

- Added: LoadScript() to load an external JS script for use in the program

- Added: #PB_Canvas_Container flag to CanvasGadget()

- Added: CloseDebugOutput() to close the debug output window

- Added: SDK example for LibraryMaker to create your own user libraries

- Added: UserLibraries support (directory SpiderBasic/Libraries/UserLibraries)

- Added: #PB_Font_Italic and #PB_Font_Bold support for LoadFont()

- Updated: GetWindowTitle() now works with windows with #PB_Window_BorderLess flag

- Updated: android framework to android-29 to be able to still publish app on Google PlayStore



Don't hesitate to give it a try so we can fix the new commands if some issues arise !



Have fun,



The Fantaisie Software Team Hello everyone !The new beta version of SpiderBasic is available on your online account:- Added: MessageRequester(), InputRequester()- Added: DeviceAlwaysOn(), DeviceBrightness()- Added: #PB_Window_AllowSelection flag to OpenWindow() to allow to select gadget text for copy/paste- Added: LoadScript() to load an external JS script for use in the program- Added: #PB_Canvas_Container flag to CanvasGadget()- Added: CloseDebugOutput() to close the debug output window- Added: SDK example for LibraryMaker to create your own user libraries- Added: UserLibraries support (directory SpiderBasic/Libraries/UserLibraries)- Added: #PB_Font_Italic and #PB_Font_Bold support for LoadFont()- Updated: GetWindowTitle() now works with windows with #PB_Window_BorderLess flag- Updated: android framework to android-29 to be able to still publish app on Google PlayStoreDon't hesitate to give it a try so we can fix the new commands if some issues arise !Have fun,The Fantaisie Software Team Source de l'information La version 2.30 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte.