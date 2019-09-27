Le site web de PureBasic fait peau neuve 0PARTAGES 3 0 Après 18 ans de bons et loyaux services, le site web de PureBasic fait peau neuve et reprend la charte graphique du site de SpiderBasic (du même auteur).



https://www.purebasic.com/



Hi everybody,



The old PB website showed its age (18 years :shock so we decided to use redo it using the same template as SpiderBasic one. Took a while but it's up and we would be glad if you could run some test on it (especially user account etc.) to see if all works as intended. I hope you like it !



Have fun,



The Fantaisie Software Team.



