Le site web de PureBasic fait peau neuve

Le , par comtois
Après 18 ans de bons et loyaux services, le site web de PureBasic fait peau neuve et reprend la charte graphique du site de SpiderBasic (du même auteur).

https://www.purebasic.com/

Hi everybody,

The old PB website showed its age (18 years :shock so we decided to use redo it using the same template as SpiderBasic one. Took a while but it's up and we would be glad if you could run some test on it (especially user account etc.) to see if all works as intended. I hope you like it !

Have fun,

The Fantaisie Software Team.

ps: if someone has an idea to change the 'building' grayscale image to a new grayscale image but with another pattern on it, feel free to contact me in PM !

