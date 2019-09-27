Le site web de PureBasic fait peau neuve

https://www.purebasic.com/
Hi everybody,
The old PB website showed its age (18 years :shock so we decided to use redo it using the same template as SpiderBasic one. Took a while but it's up and we would be glad if you could run some test on it (especially user account etc.) to see if all works as intended. I hope you like it !
Have fun,
The Fantaisie Software Team.
ps: if someone has an idea to change the 'building' grayscale image to a new grayscale image but with another pattern on it, feel free to contact me in PM !
