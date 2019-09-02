SpiderBasic 2.22 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte. 0PARTAGES 3 0 Une nouvelle version est disponible sur votre compte. Pas mal de bogues corrigés , et 2 petites nouveautés (voir détail ci-dessous).

Comme d'hab je ne traduis pas, votre anglais est meilleur que le mien.



Hello everybody,



The new bug fix version is available, you can download it on your online account ! If you have any question, don't hesitate to ask. There is 2 small new features:



- Added a verbose (-vb, --verbose) switch to the commandline compiler to have all cordova outputs and help debugging

- Added a verbose (-vb, --verbose) switch to the commandline compiler to have all cordova outputs and help debugging

- Added a new button in the iOS app window, to check if OS X is properly setuped (it will also update cordova if a new version is available)