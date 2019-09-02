SpiderBasic 2.22 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte.

Comme d'hab je ne traduis pas, votre anglais est meilleur que le mien.
Hello everybody,
The new bug fix version is available, you can download it on your online account ! If you have any question, don't hesitate to ask. There is 2 small new features:
- Added a verbose (-vb, --verbose) switch to the commandline compiler to have all cordova outputs and help debugging
- Added a new button in the iOS app window, to check if OS X is properly setuped (it will also update cordova if a new version is available)
