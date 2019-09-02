SpiderBasic 2.22 beta 1 est disponible sur votre compte.

Le , par comtois
0 commentaire

0PARTAGES

3  0 
Une nouvelle version est disponible sur votre compte. Pas mal de bogues corrigés , et 2 petites nouveautés (voir détail ci-dessous).
Comme d'hab je ne traduis pas, votre anglais est meilleur que le mien.

Hello everybody,

The new bug fix version is available, you can download it on your online account ! If you have any question, don't hesitate to ask. There is 2 small new features:

- Added a verbose (-vb, --verbose) switch to the commandline compiler to have all cordova outputs and help debugging
- Added a new button in the iOS app window, to check if OS X is properly setuped (it will also update cordova if a new version is available)
Source de l'information

Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-le nous !

0 commentaire
Poster une réponse Signaler un problème
Responsable bénévole de la rubrique PureBasic : comtois -

Partenaire : Hébergement Web