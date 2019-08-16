PureBasic 5.71 LTS est sorti 0PARTAGES 3 0 PureBasic 5.71 LTS est disponible sur votre compte , ou en version démo pour ceux qui n'ont pas de licence.



Hello,



Final version is out, thank you a lot for testing !



Beta 3 is available ! Bug fixes:



Bugfixes for this version:



Windows: [Done] Repeatedly called async HTTPRequest() will crash

Windows: [Done] PlaySound limited to 6min 3sec

Windows: [Done] 5.71 beta 2 Wrong translation of IDE text

Windows: [Done] EllapsedMilliseconds() help inconsistency.

Windows: [Done] Form Editor #PB_Shortcut_CTRL not found

Windows: [Done] HTTPRequest() and asynchronous

MacOS: [Done] 5.71b2 - IDE StatusBar

MacOS: [Done] Wrong machine name

MacOS: [Done] OpenGLGadget and #PB_OpenGL_CustomCursor



This list was created automatically. All updated bug threads from the date of the last final version have been determined.



The beta 2 is out with some more bug fixes ! You can get it on your online account



The new bug fix version of PureBasic is available on your online account. Change list:



SQLite added DLL support (new parameter in UseSQLiteDatabase())

Updated SQLite to 3.27.0

Bug fixes



About the new flag in UseSQLiteDatabase(): if you don't use the flag, it will link the static lib as usual. If you use the flag, it won't link the static lib at all (ie: much smaller exe, but requiers a DLL). When using the DLL it's easier to use the latest available version of SQLite without waiting for a PB update.



Bugfixes for this version:



Windows: [Done] PB5.71b1 syntax check ignores compiler options

Windows: [Done] PB5.71b1 SaveImage(16Bit) = #True

Windows: [Done] PB5.70LTSB2 Executable quits unexpectedly (3D)

Windows: [Done] 5.70 Wrong coordinates in DesktopXYZ() DPI aware

Windows: [Done] Form Designer Display Problems

Windows: [Done] Purebasic download - Museum

Windows: [Done] [5.70] SetURLPart easily crashes

Windows: [Done] PB 5.70 IDE: Preview colourbox have wrong size

Windows: [Done] PB 5.70b1 - DPI aware fonts too big

Windows: [Done] pb5.70 IDE's "Find in file" bug

Windows: [Done] set Event to trigger the tool, list table height=0

Windows: [Done] Problem with SQLConnect_() in PB5.61 (5.60 is fine)

Windows: [Done] IMA on certain header information in TGA image files.

Windows: [Done] Bug in WindowBounds with #PB_Ignore and DPI awareness

Windows: [Done] HTTPRequest() with Header$() eats memory

Windows: [Done] ScrollBar buttons: Eventhandler is called twice

Windows: [Done] [5.42] Replace by using old replace phrase fails...

Windows: [Done] HTTPRequest() and asynchronous

Windows: [Done] #PB_Http_NoSSLCheck not defined

Windows: [Done] AddPathSegments - SVG Tiny standard

Windows: [Done] bug,SetGadgetText(#ComboBox_1,s.s)

Linux: [Done] PB v5.XX Create menu and #PB_Any

Linux: [Done] PB 5.61 BindGadgetEvent on ImageGadget not working

Linux: [Done] Qt - ScintillaGadget and #PB_EventType_RightClick

Linux: [Done] PB v5.6x - v5.70: Problem with the event type resize

Linux: [Done] TrackBarGadget / GetGadgetAttribute

Linux: [Done] QT: StringGadget cursor position at end of string

Linux: [Done] Owner window / #PB_Any / PB 5.70 QT

Linux: [Done] 5.70 GetUserDirectory(#PB_Directory_ProgramData)

Linux: [Done] PB 5.70 QT TreeGadget fires event when cleared

Linux: [Done] PB5.70 Constant #PB_Database_MySQL missing!

Linux: [Done] ResizeImage #PB_Image_Smooth) corrupts image on QT

Linux: [Done] Create Temporary Executable in Source Directory

Linux: [Done] UseMySQLDatabase() failing after create executable?

Linux: [Done] Canvas gadget / #PB_EventType_Resize

MacOS: [Done] Incompat.betwen OS: SetGadgetAttribute #PB_Canvas_Im

MacOS: [Done] Problem with menu shortcut CMD+Z

MacOS: [Done] ReceiveHTTPFile and Memory crash by #PB_HTTP_Asynchro

MacOS: [Done] Bug Maybe? wih #PB_HTTP_Asynchronous?

MacOS: [Done] 5.44,5.60 Broken async http procedures?

MacOS: [Done] SpinGadget + BindEvent + #PB_EventType_Change

MacOS: [Done] GetUserDirectory(Type) missing last '/'

MacOS: [Done] Same background color in StatusBar as in Window

MacOS: [Done] ImageFrameCount() returns 0

MacOS: [Done] Open Documentation causes crash

MacOS: [Done] PB v5.6x PrinterVectorOutput and NewPrinterPage

MacOS: [Done] Find in Files extension filter

MacOS: [Done] Crash in IDE

MacOS: [Done] Segmentation violation when starting Help

MacOS: [Done] 5.70 memory leak with http headers

MacOS: [Done] StringGadget allows multiple lines

MacOS: [Done] #PB_Canvas_Container

MacOS: [Done] BindGadgetEvent bug

MacOS: [Done] Canvas Container and ResizeGadget (Workaround)

MacOS: [Done] PB 5.70 Beta2

MacOS: [Done] Dialog gadgets incorrect size on panel

MacOS: [Done] TreeGadget items cut off when on Dialog

MacOS: [Done] SplitterGadget drag 'icon' gets stuck

MacOS: [Done] Dialog problem with id='' entries.

MacOS: [Done] OptionGadget

MacOS: [Done] TreeGadget Dark Mode



This list was created automatically. All updated bug threads from the date of the last final version have been determined.



Have fun !



