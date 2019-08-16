PureBasic 5.71 LTS est sorti

Télécharger
Hello,
Final version is out, thank you a lot for testing !
Beta 3 is available ! Bug fixes:
Bugfixes for this version:
The beta 2 is out with some more bug fixes ! You can get it on your online account
The new bug fix version of PureBasic is available on your online account. Change list:
About the new flag in UseSQLiteDatabase(): if you don't use the flag, it will link the static lib as usual. If you use the flag, it won't link the static lib at all (ie: much smaller exe, but requiers a DLL). When using the DLL it's easier to use the latest available version of SQLite without waiting for a PB update.
Bugfixes for this version:
Have fun !
The Fantaisie Software team
- Windows: [Done] Repeatedly called async HTTPRequest() will crash
- Windows: [Done] PlaySound limited to 6min 3sec
- Windows: [Done] 5.71 beta 2 Wrong translation of IDE text
- Windows: [Done] EllapsedMilliseconds() help inconsistency.
- Windows: [Done] Form Editor #PB_Shortcut_CTRL not found
- Windows: [Done] HTTPRequest() and asynchronous
- MacOS: [Done] 5.71b2 - IDE StatusBar
- MacOS: [Done] Wrong machine name
- MacOS: [Done] OpenGLGadget and #PB_OpenGL_CustomCursor
- SQLite added DLL support (new parameter in UseSQLiteDatabase())
- Updated SQLite to 3.27.0
- Bug fixes
Bugfixes for this version:
- Windows: [Done] PB5.71b1 syntax check ignores compiler options
- Windows: [Done] PB5.71b1 SaveImage(16Bit) = #True
- Windows: [Done] PB5.70LTSB2 Executable quits unexpectedly (3D)
- Windows: [Done] 5.70 Wrong coordinates in DesktopXYZ() DPI aware
- Windows: [Done] Form Designer Display Problems
- Windows: [Done] Purebasic download - Museum
- Windows: [Done] [5.70] SetURLPart easily crashes
- Windows: [Done] PB 5.70 IDE: Preview colourbox have wrong size
- Windows: [Done] PB 5.70b1 - DPI aware fonts too big
- Windows: [Done] pb5.70 IDE's "Find in file" bug
- Windows: [Done] set Event to trigger the tool, list table height=0
- Windows: [Done] Problem with SQLConnect_() in PB5.61 (5.60 is fine)
- Windows: [Done] IMA on certain header information in TGA image files.
- Windows: [Done] Bug in WindowBounds with #PB_Ignore and DPI awareness
- Windows: [Done] HTTPRequest() with Header$() eats memory
- Windows: [Done] ScrollBar buttons: Eventhandler is called twice
- Windows: [Done] [5.42] Replace by using old replace phrase fails...
- Windows: [Done] HTTPRequest() and asynchronous
- Windows: [Done] #PB_Http_NoSSLCheck not defined
- Windows: [Done] AddPathSegments - SVG Tiny standard
- Windows: [Done] bug,SetGadgetText(#ComboBox_1,s.s)
- Linux: [Done] PB v5.XX Create menu and #PB_Any
- Linux: [Done] PB 5.61 BindGadgetEvent on ImageGadget not working
- Linux: [Done] Qt - ScintillaGadget and #PB_EventType_RightClick
- Linux: [Done] PB v5.6x - v5.70: Problem with the event type resize
- Linux: [Done] TrackBarGadget / GetGadgetAttribute
- Linux: [Done] QT: StringGadget cursor position at end of string
- Linux: [Done] Owner window / #PB_Any / PB 5.70 QT
- Linux: [Done] 5.70 GetUserDirectory(#PB_Directory_ProgramData)
- Linux: [Done] PB 5.70 QT TreeGadget fires event when cleared
- Linux: [Done] PB5.70 Constant #PB_Database_MySQL missing!
- Linux: [Done] ResizeImage #PB_Image_Smooth) corrupts image on QT
- Linux: [Done] Create Temporary Executable in Source Directory
- Linux: [Done] UseMySQLDatabase() failing after create executable?
- Linux: [Done] Canvas gadget / #PB_EventType_Resize
- MacOS: [Done] Incompat.betwen OS: SetGadgetAttribute #PB_Canvas_Im
- MacOS: [Done] Problem with menu shortcut CMD+Z
- MacOS: [Done] ReceiveHTTPFile and Memory crash by #PB_HTTP_Asynchro
- MacOS: [Done] Bug Maybe? wih #PB_HTTP_Asynchronous?
- MacOS: [Done] 5.44,5.60 Broken async http procedures?
- MacOS: [Done] SpinGadget + BindEvent + #PB_EventType_Change
- MacOS: [Done] GetUserDirectory(Type) missing last '/'
- MacOS: [Done] Same background color in StatusBar as in Window
- MacOS: [Done] ImageFrameCount() returns 0
- MacOS: [Done] Open Documentation causes crash
- MacOS: [Done] PB v5.6x PrinterVectorOutput and NewPrinterPage
- MacOS: [Done] Find in Files extension filter
- MacOS: [Done] Crash in IDE
- MacOS: [Done] Segmentation violation when starting Help
- MacOS: [Done] 5.70 memory leak with http headers
- MacOS: [Done] StringGadget allows multiple lines
- MacOS: [Done] #PB_Canvas_Container
- MacOS: [Done] BindGadgetEvent bug
- MacOS: [Done] Canvas Container and ResizeGadget (Workaround)
- MacOS: [Done] PB 5.70 Beta2
- MacOS: [Done] Dialog gadgets incorrect size on panel
- MacOS: [Done] TreeGadget items cut off when on Dialog
- MacOS: [Done] SplitterGadget drag 'icon' gets stuck
- MacOS: [Done] Dialog problem with id='' entries.
- MacOS: [Done] OptionGadget
- MacOS: [Done] TreeGadget Dark Mode
