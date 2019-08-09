PureBasic 5.71 beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte

Beta 3 is available !
Bugfixes for this version:
Windows: [Done] Repeatedly called async HTTPRequest() will crash
Windows: [Done] PlaySound limited to 6min 3sec
Windows: [Done] 5.71 beta 2 Wrong translation of IDE text
Windows: [Done] EllapsedMilliseconds() help inconsistency.
Windows: [Done] Form Editor #PB_Shortcut_CTRL not found
Windows: [Done] HTTPRequest() and asynchronous
MacOS: [Done] 5.71b2 - IDE StatusBar
MacOS: [Done] Wrong machine name
MacOS: [Done] OpenGLGadget and #PB_OpenGL_CustomCursor
