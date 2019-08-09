PureBasic 5.71 beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte 7PARTAGES 3 0 La beta 3 est disponible sur votre compte avec les corrections suivantes :



Beta 3 is available !



Bugfixes for this version:



Windows: [Done] Repeatedly called async HTTPRequest() will crash

Windows: [Done] PlaySound limited to 6min 3sec

Windows: [Done] 5.71 beta 2 Wrong translation of IDE text

Windows: [Done] EllapsedMilliseconds() help inconsistency.

Windows: [Done] Form Editor #PB_Shortcut_CTRL not found

Windows: [Done] HTTPRequest() and asynchronous

MacOS: [Done] 5.71b2 - IDE StatusBar

MacOS: [Done] Wrong machine name

